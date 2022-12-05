Akayleb Evans already ruled out for Sunday's game at Lions

Evans suffered his second concussion of the season in Sunday's win over the Jets

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has already ruled out rookie corner Akayleb Evans for Sunday's game in Detroit.

The 23-year old defensive back started Sunday's game against the Jets but left early after suffering another concussion, according to the team.

Evans had missed the previous two weeks due to being in concussion protocol and is now set to miss his third game in the last four.

The fourth round pick isn't the only Vikings player this season to suffer a repeat concussion in their first game back. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw left Week 10's win over Buffalo due to a concussion and cleared protocol in time for the following week's game against Dallas, only to suffer a blow to the head in the second quarter, and has not played since.

With Evans now out this week, and fellow rookie corner Andrew Booth Jr. already on injured reserve for the rest of the season, the Vikings are getting third year corner Cameron Dantzler back at just the right time.

Dantzler has been out the past four weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in the Vikings' Week 9 win over Washington.