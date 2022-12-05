Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
CNBC
Microsoft offers Sony 10-year deal for Call of Duty on PlayStation if Activision deal goes through
Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company offered Sony a 10-year contract to make each new release of the Call of Duty available on Sony's PlayStation console at the same time as the Xbox. Microsoft is hoping the move will assuage regulators' and its rivals' antitrust fears over its proposed...
US FTC Will Officially Try To Block Microsoft-Activision Merger
The United States Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit that seeks to undo Microsoft's acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. According to The Washington Post, the FTC vote to block the deal was split 3-1, with three Democrats in favor and one Republican lawmaker against it. Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard in a deal valued at $69 billion dollars, at a time when the studio was going through serious management turmoil leading all the way up to CEO Bobby Kotick.
Microsoft Flight Simulator crosses 10 million players on Xbox and PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator has crossed 10 million players since launching.
Call of Duty will come to Nintendo for 10 years if Microsoft purchase goes through
HEAD of Xbox Gaming, Phil Spencer, has announced that Microsoft has signed a 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles. This deal will only come into effect if Microsoft’s proposed $70billion (£58billion) acquisition of publisher Activision Blizzard goes through. The deal is currently being examined...
Microsoft's in-house Xbox Series X|S games will cost $70 starting next year
In context: The march toward a $70 MSRP for retail games seems inevitable amid a general increase in tech-related pricing. Microsoft said earlier that it wouldn't be able to maintain its current prices forever, and this latest decision follows other major game publishers. Microsoft told IGN this week that, starting...
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Reveals 10-Year Plan for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed what he envisions for Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch should the Activision acquisition close. At the start of 2022, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision for just shy of $70 billion. It was a historic deal, but one met with tons of scrutiny from players, politicians, regulators, and of course, competitors. PlayStation has been very against the idea of Activision calling Microsoft its home as it could potentially mean the publisher's titles like Call of Duty become exclusive to Xbox. Xbox has tried to ease these concerns by saying it would treat Call of Duty like Minecraft, allowing the franchise to be on all platforms day and date. However, Sony doesn't seem convinced. Microsoft has made a formal offer to guarantee PlayStation will get Call of Duty for 10 years, but it remains to be seen how the platform holder will respond.
Digital Trends
The best Nintendo Switch exclusives of 2022: 9 standouts from the console’s banner year
The Nintendo Switch turned five this year "¦ and with that birthday came a wave of discourse. Fans are anxious for Nintendo to launch a new piece of hardware, whether that be a Switch Pro or a new console altogether. It's an understandable request; the once magical Switch now seems a little less impressive in the age of the Steam Deck. However, this year once again proved why Nintendo can get away with aging hardware: its games are just that good.
game-news24.com
Microsoft has decided on adding Duty for Nintendo Switch
Microsoft has expanded on its earlier commitment, the Xbox manager, Phil Spencer, as well as the company offering to make Call of Duty available for ten years on the Nintendo Switch. The deal with Nintendo will begin after the finalization of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft agrees to a ten-year deal with...
NME
New Xbox Series X|S first-party games to get price hike in 2023
New first-party games released on Xbox Series X|S including Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Starfield will be subjected to a price increase in the new year. Microsoft Gaming is joining other major video games publishers in hiking the prices of its major new first-party titles from $60 (approximately £49) to $70 (£57) at launch in 2023.
HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023
Xbox is giving gamers another reason to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. The post HHW Gaming: Yesterday’s Price, Will Not Be Today’s Price For New Xbox First-Party Games In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Truck load of limited edition handheld gaming consoles stolen
Be on the look out for suspicious listings of Evercade EXP Limited Edition consoles.
Disney+ Basic Ad-Supported Tier Arrives At A Familiar Price Point
Until recently, ads in paid streaming services were practically unheard of. Last month, Netflix went live with its more basic, add supported tier. At $6.99, it supports 720p and a slightly more limited library. Competing streaming service Peacock also has an ad-laden tier at $4.99 per month. Ads in streaming services are a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it allows for less expensive streaming (especially helpful given the fact there are already dozens of streaming services). On the other hand, users are now subjected to ads in places where advertisements didn't previously exist.
game-news24.com
GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
SlashGear
