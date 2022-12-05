ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans narrows Hwy. 1 closure to 2 miles near Limekiln. Here’s when road may reopen

By Kathe Tanner
The Tribune
Caltrans has narrowed the closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur to a 2-mile stretch about 27 miles north of the San Luis Obispo/Monterey County line, the agency said Monday, while estimating the scenic roadway will fully reopen by the end of day Thursday depending on weather conditions and how quickly maintenance crews can clear a road blockage and do repairs in the area.

On Saturday, Caltrans shut down about 40 miles of the popular route between Ragged Point and Big Sur after it was littered by rockslides and debris.

Heavy rain from back-to-back storms soaked the area, and more may be on the way, according to tentative weather predictions Monday.

Crews are now focusing on repairing damage caused when a large boulder breached a rock-containment structure at Cow Cliffs, about 8 miles north of Limekiln State Park.

Following initial cleanup efforts Monday, Caltrans was able to reopen much of the highway with the closure running from the Big Creek Vista Point to Dolan Point.

Businesses to the north and south of the closure area, including Hearst Castle, remain open and accessible.

Message and directional signs are in place to alert travelers about the closure.

For updates on road conditions, go to dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 or call (805-549-3318). For traffic information, go to cad.chp.ca.gov .

