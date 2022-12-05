Dawn Addis sworn in after winning District 30 State Assembly seat

Morro Bay Democrat Dawn Addis was sworn in to represent San Luis Obispo in the State Assembly on Monday, according to a news release.

Addis will represent the new District 30, which includes most of San Luis Obispo County along with parts of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

“I am deeply honored to earn the support of the people from the Central Coast, and I will make sure their voice is heard in Sacramento,” Addis said in the news release. “The great challenge of our times is to build resilience to the changing climate, expand opportunities for all and make it affordable to live here, while preserving the things we love. I look forward to solving these issues together, and I am ready to get to work.”

The California Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t certified the election yet, but Addis won enough of the vote to be declared the winner of the District 30 seat. The official results will be certified by Dec. 16, the website said.

Addis easily won the District 30 election, garnering 60.4% of the vote to Republican challenger Vicki Nohrden’s 39.6%, according to the state’s Monday ballot count report .

Addis, a classroom teacher, was elected to the Morro Bay City Council in 2018. She also co-founded the Women’s March SLO while serving as a board member of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

A Democrat hasn’t represented the majority of SLO County in the California Legislature since 1947, the news release said. Addis is also the first Democratic woman to represent the area in the California Legislature, according to the release.

In District 37, Democrat Gregg Hart is positioned to represent Nipomo and Santa Barbara County in the State Assembly. Hart has 58% of the vote, while Republican Mike Stoker has 42% of the vote, according to the state’s Monday ballot count report.