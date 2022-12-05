ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home

Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group

The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
University Heights: Search for Missing 68-Year-Old Man

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man reported missing in University Heights. It was reported to the police that Luis Berrios, 68, of 12 West 184th Street was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at around 11.28 a.m., leaving his home. He is described as male, is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown eyes and short salt-and-pepper hair.
Westchester Should Consider Offering Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service

Westchester County Executive George Latimer deserves to be praised for offering residents free bus transportation during the upcoming holiday season and for providing Westchester commuters with free bus service during the summer months. This is an exciting and bold initiative that I hope will eventually lead to Westchester County joining more than 100 cities around the world that currently offer free public transit all year around.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
