Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars available to NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His PropertyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Final Gift: Slain Brooklyn Teacher’s Aide Ethan Holder Saves Six Lives
New York City teacher’s aide Ethan Holder fell victim to gun violence while walking home from school in October, collapsing in front of a neighborhood deli with injuries that would prove to be fatal. The 19-year-old educator is now being honored by families across the country for his final act of service: Saving the lives […]
Man whose organs saved many, including his own mother, to be honored at Rose Parade
Joey Savage was killed in a car crash in 2017 at the age of 25
Teen, 14, threatens LGBTQ classmates, every girl at her Long Island school: police
HOLTSVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student allegedly threatened to hurt or kill all the girls and LGBTQ students at a Long Island high school, police said Monday. Officers in Suffolk County arrested the Eastern Suffolk BOCES Sequoya High School student on Monday. She’s been charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree as a […]
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
GoFundMe created for LI teen who lost leg in crash on I-87 last month in Rockland County
Max Scriva, 18, was a passenger in a car driven by his friend when the crash occurred.
NY1
Morning Briefing: 4 shot in the Bronx; lawmakers' plans to tackle maternal mortality
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Look for passing light rain today, especially near noon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. The sun will be back tomorrow. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 4 people, including 3 teens, shot in the Bronx.
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: No Injuries Reported from Fire in 5-Story Building at 315 East 206th Street
A fire which broke out in the Norwood section of the Bronx has resulted in no injuries, according to the FDNY. Fire department officials said they received a call on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9.13 a.m. regarding a fire on the 2nd floor of a 5-story building (100 x 60 sq. ft.) at 315 East 206th Street.
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home
Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx Earns Top Teaching Hospital Award From the Leapfrog Group
The facility is one of 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the honor this year. NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx today received the Top Teaching Hospital designation from The Leapfrog Group, one of only 58 hospitals nationwide to earn the award this year. This follows the award last month of an A grade from the Leapfrog Group for North Central Bronx, the only hospital in the Bronx to receive the designation. The Top Teaching Hospital award was based on the hospital’s high marks across various metrics, including strong safety and outcomes results for high risk surgeries and procedures, as well as measures to prevent medical and prescribing errors. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system. Awardees will be honored tonight at the 2022 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Group wanted for strangulation of woman dragged off Park Slope subway bench by neck
Police are searching for a group of men who dragged a woman off a subway bench by her neck at a Brooklyn station this week. The four men are wanted for strangulation after Sunday morning’s attack at the Grand Army Plaza station in Park Slope.
norwoodnews.org
University Heights: Search for Missing 68-Year-Old Man
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man reported missing in University Heights. It was reported to the police that Luis Berrios, 68, of 12 West 184th Street was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at around 11.28 a.m., leaving his home. He is described as male, is around 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown eyes and short salt-and-pepper hair.
Woman attempts to kidnap boy, 5, walking on Brooklyn street with parents
A woman attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Brooklyn Monday evening, authorities said.
NYC shelter rules around childcare are making it hard for migrant moms to find work
Migrant parents living in the city's homeless shelters are encountering difficulty finding work due to strict rules around childcare. With thousands of asylum-seekers arriving in New York City in recent months, many migrant families in shelters are facing a “Catch-22” when it comes to childcare. [ more › ]
Brooklyn deli workers beaten in attempted ice cream robbery
The victims, two men ages 47 and 49, were working at a deli on Franklin Avenue, near Lincoln Place, in Crown Heights last Friday afternoon when three robbers entered just before 1:30 p.m. and attacked them.
theexaminernews.com
Westchester Should Consider Offering Year-Round Free Bee-Line Service
Westchester County Executive George Latimer deserves to be praised for offering residents free bus transportation during the upcoming holiday season and for providing Westchester commuters with free bus service during the summer months. This is an exciting and bold initiative that I hope will eventually lead to Westchester County joining more than 100 cities around the world that currently offer free public transit all year around.
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE University Heights: Non-Fatal Fire at 2316 Loring Place, One Transported to Jacobi Medical Center
FDNY officials said a fire broke out at 2316 Loring Place in the University Heights section of The Bronx on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, with one person being transported to a local area hospital following the incident. Video courtesy of the Citizens’ App. FDNY officials said a fire broke...
Comments / 0