Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings

How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Minnesota Vikings

What grade did NY Jets QB Mike White earn against the Minnesota Vikings?. Our QB Grades series continues with Mike White‘s second start of the 2022 season. The New York Jets lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-22, but White racked up 369 passing yards and put together a long reel of impressive throws. However, some stats claim White played poorly, such as his 54% completion rate and his 59.8 passer rating. Plus, since the Jets lost, many have claimed that White simply did not do enough for New York to win.
Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars

Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
