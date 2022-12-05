Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Detroit Lions Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback This Monday
The Detroit Lions are bolstering their quarterback depth this Monday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the NFC North franchise is signing veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs to its roster. Dobbs, 27, will begin his Lions tenure on the practice squad. "The #Lions have signed QB ...
Jets’ lose rookie Max Mitchell for season under mysterious circumstances
Jets right tackle Max Mitchell became a surprise starter as a rookie after injuries ravaged the offensive line in the weeks before the start of the regular season. Wednesday, as the Jets readied for their final-month pursuit of a playoff spot, Mitchell was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Week 14 WAY TOO early prediction Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
How Do the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings Square up?The Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings Way TOO Early Game Prediction. This week the Detroit Lions will continue their homestand and welcome in a division rival, the Minnesota Vikings for this Week 14 matchup. The Lions enter after a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which they did not punt once the whole game in a 40-14 win.
Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports
WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.
Years after retiring from UCLA football, Dolphins’ Phillips ‘grateful’ to be back home
Dolphins outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips knows his stint at UCLA will always be a part of his story. It was a time that strained him not only physically but mentally, and culminated in his retirement from football after a string of injuries.
White Place, White Time: Bills Will Face Jets Sensation at QB
The Buffalo Bills have faced the New York Jets' literal passing sensation before. Ready for Mike White?
Yankees’ Aaron Judge slips on new jersey but it’s not from the Giants (PHOTOS)
Yes, that was New York Yankees free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge at Monday Night Football. Now, the 30-year-old slugger isn’t considering a career change. Judge and his wife took in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints. As MLB.com pointed out, “The Yankees’ Spring Training...
Scouting the Latest Commitments: Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, & Brandyn Hillman
Director of Scouting Steven Bailoni breaks down commitments from top 2023 prospects Samuel M'Pemba, Spencer Fano, and Brandyn Hillman
Grading every Mike White throw vs. Minnesota Vikings
What grade did NY Jets QB Mike White earn against the Minnesota Vikings?. Our QB Grades series continues with Mike White‘s second start of the 2022 season. The New York Jets lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-22, but White racked up 369 passing yards and put together a long reel of impressive throws. However, some stats claim White played poorly, such as his 54% completion rate and his 59.8 passer rating. Plus, since the Jets lost, many have claimed that White simply did not do enough for New York to win.
Knicks' Toppin out 2-plus weeks with fracture in right leg
New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin will miss at least two weeks because of a fracture in his right leg
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked as potential Colts HC candidate
The Indianapolis Colts will go through the process of hiring a new head coach this offseason and a popular name has reemerged as a candidate in the form of Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Frazier has been among the top head coach candidates for a while now, and he...
Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars
Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
New York Post
Jalen Hurts’ development only makes Giants’ Daniel Jones neglect hurt more
You watch the way Jalen Hurts has blossomed into an MVP candidate, and you can’t help but admire the way that the Eagles have done everything in their power to assist and support him and surround him with everything a franchise quarterback needs. The flip side is Daniel Jones.
