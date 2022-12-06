Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.

It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue .

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects.

And It all ended in a crash.

Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car with at least three people inside pull up next to his..

One person from that car got out and pointed a gun at the 56-year-old. There was a struggle, and then the 56-year-old pulled out his own gun and shot several times, hitting the driver in the head.

The passenger was hit in the shoulder and found a few blocks away. And as the crew tried to drive away, the car crashed through a fence and into a yard. The person in the backseat broke his leg.

CBS 2 with a neighbor who heard the gunshots and the crash.

"It was like a train got hit," said neighborhood resident Kevin Jones.

The suspects in this case are all believed to be between 15 and18 years old.