Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects 01:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.

It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue .

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects.

And It all ended in a crash.

Chicago driver shoots at would-be carjackers 01:22

Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car with at least three people inside pull up next to his..

One person from that car got out and pointed a gun at the 56-year-old. There was a struggle, and then the 56-year-old pulled out his own gun and shot several times, hitting the driver in the head.

The passenger was hit in the shoulder and found a few blocks away. And as the crew tried to drive away, the car crashed through a fence and into a yard. The person in the backseat broke his leg.

CBS 2 with a neighbor who heard the gunshots and the crash.

"It was like a train got hit," said neighborhood resident Kevin Jones.

The suspects in this case are all believed to be between 15 and18 years old.

Comments / 59

Pre 21st Century Civil War
5d ago

This man is a great example why good, hard working law abiding citizens need to get out to the Range and practice more. Great 🎯 sir. Mabey get a bigger equalizer but otherwise nice work. Everyone I know is ready to do the same exact thing if they're put in this situation. We'll be seeing more great 🗣️ Headlines like this. Fast draw McGraw.

Reply
21
JJ
5d ago

Now everyone has to do it! Follow his footsteps cuz cops are fewand criminals live at city hall. Do the jobs that cops can’t because they couldn’t be cops!

Reply(10)
23
Nancy jeeninga
5d ago

now let's see if they stay in jail or let loose. better yet put them to work, cleaning streets, so they're friends see them. haha

Reply
10
 

