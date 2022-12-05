Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO