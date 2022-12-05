Read full article on original website
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
State prosecutors filed criminal charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that all three defendants are charged with felony counts of conspiracy and fraud. According to a criminal complaint, the farmer had accumulated too much manure at his 2,000-cow dairy operation in late 2019 and hired a hauler to spread it in order to avoid a permit violation. The complaint alleges that there were about 3 million gallons of unaccounted-for manure spread and found records indicating that all three defendants were aware of the fabricated record.
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
wpr.org
A CAFO, contractors lied about how much manure they spread on fields. Now the state is suing them.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice is suing a large dairy farm, a manure hauler and a crop consultant for falsifying a report to cover up overspreading of manure. Some environmental advocates say the case highlights the state’s over reliance on self-reporting for regulating concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
seehafernews.com
Prosecutors Allege Manure-Spreading Conspiracy In Kewaunee County
There are charges for three people in a manure-spreading conspiracy in Kewaunee County. State prosecutors say the three under-reported the amount of manure spread on their fields. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that led to a flood of E. Coli washing into Lake Michigan, Kaul says the manure even closed...
thebaycities.com
FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023
After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
wearegreenbay.com
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9, made possible through ‘many’ donations
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After going through five weeks of extensive training, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new ‘partner in crime,’ K9 Vinny. Vinny is a Belgian Malinois provided by Double Dutch Kennels in Delevan, Wisconsin. Deputies say that Vinny and his handler,...
wearegreenbay.com
WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
wearegreenbay.com
Petition opposed to Shattuck Property Development accepted after third revision
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After their first two petitions didn’t meet state and city requirements, the group of people opposed to the Shattuck Property Development Plan sent a third petition to the city, and this time it was accepted. The accepted petition had signatures from 22% of property...
wtaq.com
Woman Sentenced After Chase in Manitowoc County Injures K9
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jessica Loney was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in a high-speed chase which injured a K-9 deputy. She was also placed on extended supervision for 4.5 years, according to the Clerk of Courts office. No trial date has been set...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County
WisDOT reported at 1:40 that portions of WIS 29 eastbound were closed. It was learned that a police pursuit shut down the highway and ended with an officer accidentally shooting himself.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man convicted of causing his girlfriend’s miscarriage, and delayed justice by fleeing the country for more than 9 years, lost an effort to appeal his conviction and has been stripped of his public defender. The Wisconsin District 3 Appellate Court affirmed the...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspected drug dealer is now charged in Brown County, facing a long list of crimes. The list of 17 charges against Hyrum Ricketts takes up the first 8 pages of the criminal complaint. The details of those charges go on for another 23 pages.
WBAY Green Bay
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Mason Manor earns Wisconsin ‘historic places’ honor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places. The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and...
WBAY Green Bay
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
