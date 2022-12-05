ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaunee County, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm

State prosecutors filed criminal charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that all three defendants are charged with felony counts of conspiracy and fraud. According to a criminal complaint, the farmer had accumulated too much manure at his 2,000-cow dairy operation in late 2019 and hired a hauler to spread it in order to avoid a permit violation. The complaint alleges that there were about 3 million gallons of unaccounted-for manure spread and found records indicating that all three defendants were aware of the fabricated record.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices

Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide

(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Prosecutors Allege Manure-Spreading Conspiracy In Kewaunee County

There are charges for three people in a manure-spreading conspiracy in Kewaunee County. State prosecutors say the three under-reported the amount of manure spread on their fields. Attorney General Josh Kaul says that led to a flood of E. Coli washing into Lake Michigan, Kaul says the manure even closed...
thebaycities.com

FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023

After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: Police provide update to WIS 29 incident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers have provided an update on the WIS 29 incident that resulted in an officer being hospitalized after accidentally discharging his firearm on Wednesday. A press release provided by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department (HLPD) states that a 7-year veteran of its department was injured...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices

One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Tivon Diego-Jamal Wells, 25, Manitowoc, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC on 1/10/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Count 2: Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. Court finds that the defendant has sixteen (16) days sentence credit and deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $443 to be paid by 02-01-2023 or 8 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Count 1: Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 6) Provide DNA sample; 7) Pay court costs; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A third day of testimony in Matthew Beyer’s murder trial brought the defendant’s ex-wife and a family friend to the witness stand. Beyer, as we’ve reported, is charged with killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. William Beyer was 5; Danielle Beyer was 3.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay’s Mason Manor earns Wisconsin ‘historic places’ honor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The eight-story affordable housing building, known as Mason Manor, is now being honored by being listed on Wisconsin’s State Register of Historic Places. The apartment building, located at 1424 Admiral Court, is described as the ‘first of this scale’ for Green Bay and...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
HOBART, WI

