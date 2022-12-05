Read full article on original website
Another RI man arrested for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A third Rhode Island man has been charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and charged with four federal counts including: entering a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds and parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Rhode Islanders compete on Jeopardy!
Matthew Harvey and Meghan Mello, both from Rhode Island, share their experiences competing on Jeopardy!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Medicare Advantage plans for 2023
Still, considering your options for a Medicare plan? All Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island (BCBSRI) Medicare Advantage plans were once again awarded 5 stars for 2023, which is the highest rating available from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Today, December 7, is the last day of the Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP), and Melissa Cummings, BCBSRI Chief Customer Officer, explains that there is still plenty of help available.
Give the gift of life this holiday season
Day in and day out the team at the Rhode Island Blood Center must do their part to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply for hospitals across our state, and they can’t do it without your assistance and generosity. Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss their current critical need for blood was Caitlin Grimaldi Flick, Marketing & Communications Manager, Donor Resources, RIBC.
