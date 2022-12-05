Dallas Stars honor family-member who overcame cancer 03:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Getting to drop the puck at a Dallas Stars game is an honor for anyone, especially someone who has had to endure like Angelyn Page.

Angelyn Page CBS 11 News

Part of the security team at American Airlines center, Page was forced to step away from her duties at the arena when in July of 2021 (en route to vacation with her husband) she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"With the cancer, it makes me want to do more for my community. It makes me want to fight more," said Page.

And fight , Angelyn has -- not for herself -- for others. She continues to work through her treatments during the pandemic at her other job, as the coordinator at Aunt Bette's Pantry in Dallas. Page admits "When I think about me, it stresses me out. So, when it's not focused on me, and thinking about other people and how I can help them that helped me get through this."

Something as simple as food, which some people don't have enough of is a problem in many cases that's not curable, and has only grown since COVID. It's a problem Page will never take for granted.

"You don't know what they're going through, because I don't know their story. It makes me more compassionate. Everybody looks the same to me. Everybody need the help That changed my perspective a lot."

As long time supporters of Aunt Bette's Pantry at St. Philip's School and Community Center, Marty Turco and the Dallas Stars have taken notice of Pages's selflessness and heroics.

As the President of the Dallas Stars Foundation, Turco said, "It's a terrible disease. It affects everybody. I lost my mother to it. We heard the news about Angelyn getting cancer and knowing how strong she was, we were so honored that she came and dropped the puck for us."

The NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, in partnership with the American Cancer Society holds an annual league wide celebration.

"You have support. It also says you are not alone. It also says there's hope. I also tell the community don't give up."

Page said she plans to return to her duties as part of the American Airlines Center Security Team next season. The Stars have also given Page and her husband a trip to Hawaii to take the vacation they deserve.

When told about Hawaii's Big Island having the recent volcano eruption, she said "if I can beat cancer, I'm not afraid of anything"