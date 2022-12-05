Read full article on original website
Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Many decisions by New Mexico’s most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico. Critics are concerned about the lack of representation as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham prepares to pick a new commission as part of an overhaul that takes New Mexico voters out of the equation. Former two-term governor and U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson is among those taking notice. He called it “a glaring omission,” saying residents in the area — particularly Navajos — need to have a voice in future regulatory decisions.
Washington state attorney general launches lawsuit against Federal Way gun store
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has launched a lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza, for violating a state ban on selling high-capacity magazines. The lawsuit follows a statewide investigation into 25 gun stores conducted by Ferguson’s office. Only two were found...
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can’t buy it yet
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it’s lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn’t mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in state since 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use. Missouri is the 21st state allowing recreational use. The change comes with some confusion. For one thing, dispensaries can’t yet sell the drug for recreational use. People will eventually be able to grow their own, but applications to do so won’t be taken until next month. And places such as schools and businesses can still prohibit the drug.
Washington Secretary of State certifies 2022 midterm elections
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The 2022 midterm elections are now official in Washington state. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs certified the results of the election Wednesday afternoon. According to his office, more than 3.06 million active voters, about 64% of the state’s electorate, cast a ballot. “The 2022 midterm...
South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is trying to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget. This fall, Noem made the grocery tax repeal a centerpiece of her reelection campaign. She says it would help alleviate the squeeze of inflation on household budgets. Inflation, however, also has lawmakers focused on other budget items, including helping state employees, teachers and government-funded health care workers cope with inflation.
Interior secretary: `Unacceptable’ to mine near famed swamp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is urging Georgia officials to deny permits for a proposed mine near the edge of the famed Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says in a letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that the project poses “unacceptable risks” to the swamp’s fragile ecosystem. The letter is dated Nov. 22. Since 2019, Twin Pines Minerals has sought government permits to mine minerals near the bowl-like rim of the Okefenokee. Company President Steve Ingle calls Haaland’s letter a desperate attempt to derail the project. He says Twin Pines can mine without harming the swamp. Some scientists have warned mining could irreparably damage its ability to hold water.
Korean firms plan $4 billion-plus battery plant in Georgia
ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group and a South Korean battery maker say they will jointly invest $4 billion to $5 billion in Georgia to build a new electric battery plant. The plant northwest of Atlanta would hire a projected 3,500 employees to supply batteries to Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles built in the United States. It would begin production in 2025, the same year Hyundai plans to open an $5.5 billion electric vehicle plant near Savannah. The investment is also being driven by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which offers $7,500 tax credits for electric vehicles, but only if vehicles and batteries are assembled in North America.
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Mississippi grain company’s ex-CEO indicted on fraud charges
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The former CEO of a Mississippi grain storage and processing company has been indicted on federal and state charges more than a year after the company filed for bankruptcy. John R. Coleman of Greenwood, Mississippi, was the head of Express Grain Terminals. U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced the indictments of 46-year-old Coleman on Tuesday. A federal grand jury indicted Coleman on charges of defrauding farmers, banks and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture. Coleman made his initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Greenville. Federal court records did not list an attorney for Coleman.
Kentucky’s Dem governor files for red-state reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has filed for reelection next year. The Democratic governor is touting his work to increase jobs, expand health care and support teachers. He filed the paperwork Monday after attending an event trumpeting the state’s largest-ever economic development project. Polling has consistently showed the governor receiving high job-performance ratings from Kentuckians. But Beshear faces a tough reelection fight in a state trending heavily in favor of Republicans. GOP candidates are lining up for the chance to challenge him next year. Beshear’s term has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and horrific tornadoes and flooding.
Trial begins over death of Ugandan woman killed in Utah park
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the family of a Ugandan activist killed by a swinging metal gate at Arches National Park in Utah are seelomg $140 million in damages in a wrongful death lawsuit against the U.S. government. A federal judge on Monday heard opening arguments in the death of 25-year-old Esther Nakajjigo. Attorneys described the accident that led to her death in 2020. She and her husband Ludovic Michaud were driving out of Arches National Park when wind blew an unsecured metal-pipe gate into the couple’s car, killing her instantly. Nakajjigo was a prominent activist for women’s issues in Uganda known for hosting a television program about women’s issues.
Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing
CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy says it has fixed all equipment damaged in attack on North Carolina substations; restoration work ongoing.
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting. Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings. Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm was operating under an illegally obtained license. Court records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Wu’s behalf. Prosecutors on Friday also filed a motion that Wu be held without bond.
Oklahoma man charged in killings of 4 men found in river
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have filed first-degree murder charges against a 67-year-old man accused of killing and dismembering four men whose bodies were found in a river. Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski said four counts of murder were filed Friday against Joseph Kennedy. Iski says video and cellphone evidence places Kennedy at his scrap yard where authorities believe the four men were killed and at a bridge near where the bodies were found. Court documents released last week indicate Kennedy admitted to a woman that he killed and dismembered the men because they were stealing from him. Kennedy is being held without bond in the Okmulgee County Detention Center. His court-appointed attorneys have declined to comment on the case.
State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota investigators say that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson of St. Paul was fatally shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Johnson as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence in the case.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing 4 women in Texas has been convicted of capital murder.
