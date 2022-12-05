Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut attorney general calls for review of hospital's proposed closure of labor and delivery services
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on regulators to consider the community impact of Sharon (Conn.) Hospital's planned closure of its labor and delivery services following 300 petitions from community members. The state Office of Health Strategy must grant Sharon Hospital a certificate of need for the closure before...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dignity, 2 Tenet affiliates to resolve billing fraud allegations for $22.5M
San Francisco-based Dignity Health and two Tenet Healthcare-affiliated facilities in California agreed to pay more than $22 million combined to settle Medi-Cal billing fraud allegations. The federal government and state of California accused Dignity, Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center of submitting Medi-Cal claims for services...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York law requires nursing homes to report infections to residents, families
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Dec. 7 that requires nursing homes to swiftly update residents and family when an infection is detected within the facility. The legislation expands existing pandemic emergency plans to improve communication so residents and families and guardians are aware of an infection in the facility when it happens, according to a news release from the governor's office. It also requires facilities to prepare a plan to accommodate residents during an infectious disease outbreak, including plans to place residents to prevent spread.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 Mississippi hospitals face closure by summer 2023, MHA CEO says
Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, said as many as six Mississippi hospitals are at risk of closing by mid-2023, SuperTalk reported Dec. 5. Mr. Moore, speaking on "The Gallo Show" said he was not at liberty to name most that were on the verge of closure, but said those at risk included both small and larger hospitals. He also said Greenwood Leflore Hospital was among those that could potentially shutter.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio measles outbreak reaches partially vaccinated kids: 4 updates
At least three partially vaccinated children in Central Ohio have contracted measles, marking the first cases in the region's outbreak that have not been among unvaccinated children. Fifty nine cases had been confirmed as of Dec. 7, according to a dashboard run by the health department in Columbus. All but...
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospital to refund patients for losses after data breach
Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital has settled a lawsuit for a Feb. 9, 2021, data breach that compromised the protected health information of 60,000 current and former patients, Top Class Actions reported Dec. 5. The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, alleged that the health system "maintained the private information in...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health hires Rick Carrico as its new CFO
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health has hired Rick Carrico as its new CFO, replacing Steve Oglesby, who is retiring. Mr. Carrico, a Kentucky native, moves from his current role at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, N.C., where he is executive vice president and CFO for the 941-bed system. Mr. Carrico's...
Comments / 0