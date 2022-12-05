Read full article on original website
Railroad Repairs Will Close Two Caddo Roads This Week
The Louisiana Department of Transportation has advised motorists in our area to expect road closures this week in both the northern and southern portions of Caddo Parish. This Wednesday, December 7, those traveling in the southern half of Caddo Parish will need to find an alternate route as the LA 175 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near the intersection with Harts Island Road in Shreveport, will be closed.
KSLA
Outage impacts about 4,500 SWEPCO customers
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — About 4,500 SWEPCO customers lost power when a truck hit a utility pole in northern Bossier City, according to SWEPCO’s outage map. The wreck happened about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday at Benton Road at Viking Drive. The driver was not seriously hurt. Impacted by...
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport. The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m. A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.
KTBS
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Highway 169 is closed from South Lakeshore Drive to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator. At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to Highway 169 where the driver of a southbound Hyundai crossed the center...
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Caddo Parish. The collision involved two vehicles. A white Hyundai was driving south on LA-169 when it veered into the southbound lane and collided with a dually truck carrying two passengers.
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
bossierpress.com
Sci-Port Discovery Center completes Goodman IMAX® Dome Theater
Hosted by the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, the Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 for the million-dollar makeover of its IMAX Dome Theater. Following the makeover, the theater was renamed and will now be known as the Goodman IMAX® Dome Theater.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Arkansas Highway 98 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 4, 2022, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Emerson, Ark. in reference to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a vehicle. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they located 42-year-old Scotty Barker. According to officials, Barker was struck while walking his dog near Arkansas Highway 98. […]
KTBS
Converse woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said. Brooke Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
KTBS
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Vows to Shut Down New Business
Amid weeks of controversy and protests, the new Hustler Hollywood Retail Store is officially open in West Shreveport. Located in the former iHop location on Financial Plaza off of Pines Road, Hustler Hollywood has caused quite a ruckus in West Shreveport since announcing months ago they were planning to open.
KTBS
2 announce resignations from Webster Parish Police Jury
MINDEN, La. - Minden Mayor-elect Nick Cox announced at Tuesday's Webster Police Jury meeting it would be his last since he was resigning in preparation of taking the oath of office as mayor after the first of the year. “My wife asked me this morning if I was sad about...
KSLA
Hustler Hollywood officially opens for business after much drama
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite community resistance and ongoing court proceedings, Hustler Hollywood finally opened its doors to the public on Monday, Dec. 6. According to a city spokesperson, the Metropolitan Planning Commission issued a certificate of occupancy to the store. That certificate, in turn, allowed the business to open.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Minden male charged with stalking
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Minden man after he allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend over the course of several days. On Saturday, deputies answered a call to a Highway 80 residence in Choudrant and found the distraught victim. The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Tanner B. DeThomas, 38, had been stalking her since he was forbidden by deputies on Nov. 27 from returning to the property by the victim’s request.
KTBS
Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
bossierpress.com
Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade this Saturday
Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6 th Annual. Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade. Saturday December 10, 2022. The festival will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
