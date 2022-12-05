The Louisiana Department of Transportation has advised motorists in our area to expect road closures this week in both the northern and southern portions of Caddo Parish. This Wednesday, December 7, those traveling in the southern half of Caddo Parish will need to find an alternate route as the LA 175 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near the intersection with Harts Island Road in Shreveport, will be closed.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO