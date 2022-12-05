Read full article on original website
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
beckershospitalreview.com
OTC flu, cold meds in short supply nationwide
High demand for over-the-counter flu and cold medications such as children's Tylenol, cough syrup and Motrin are leading to nationwide shortages, CBS affiliate WFMY reported Dec. 7. Unlike other drug shortages, these come as a result of demand spiking early due to respiratory syncytial virus, flu and COVID-19, Dave Wuest,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer eyes the next COVID-19 drug
As other COVID-19 drugs stumble in efficacy as the virus evolves, Pfizer and Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech startup Clear Creek Bio have partnered to develop a new treatment. Pfizer and Clear Creek Bio will collaborate to research SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease (PLpro) inhibitors, with the aim of developing an oral treatment for COVID-19. It's still in its discovery phase, but if successful, Pfizer said it will pay the biotech company "an undisclosed upfront payment," milestone payments and royalties, according to a Dec. 6 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA authorizes tweaked boosters for young children
The FDA expanded its emergency use authorizations for Moderna's and Pfizer's omicron-focused boosters Dec. 8 to include children as young as 6 months old. Moderna's pediatric boosters are authorized for use in children between 6 months and 5 years, and Pfizer's option is authorized for children 6 months through 4 years of age.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pfizer seeks FDA clearance for pediatric omicron booster
On Dec. 5, Pfizer applied for the FDA's emergency use authorization on its updated COVID-19 booster for children between 6 months and 4 years old. Like the company's omicron-focused boosters that were authorized a few months ago, these vaccine candidates are engineered to target omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. As of Dec. 3, BA.5 accounts for 13.8 percent and BA.4 makes up 0 percent of COVID-19 infections. In mid-November, omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 surpassed the "sister variants" in prevalence.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
MedicalXpress
Half of patients in telemedicine program for opioid use disorder current with medication a month later
More than half of the patients who were prescribed medication to treat opioid use disorder through a virtual program established during the pandemic continued with their treatment at least a month later, according to a NEJM Catalyst study from researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
I took 40,000 ecstasy pills — doctors said I was ‘really, really high’ for months
This speed freak of nature’s drug use was quite X-cessive. A UK man likely set a new narcotics world record after he consumed 40,000 ecstasy tablets over nearly a decade — and lived to tell the tale. The extreme drug binge was originally documented in 2006, but is currently blowing up online after MDMA garnered “rave” reviews among medical experts as a potential post-traumatic stress disorder remedy after a “Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial” by doctors at the University of California San Francisco and New York University. “To our knowledge, this is the largest amount of ecstasy lifetime consumption ever...
beckershospitalreview.com
New melanoma treatment shows 20% complete remission rate
A new immunotherapy treatment for advanced melanoma had a reduction in disease progression in 50 percent of participants and complete remission in 20 percent, making it one of the most effective treatments to date, NBC News reported Dec. 7. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, used...
FDA weighs whether Lasik patients should be given extra warning about possible risks
In a draft guidance from July, the agency suggested that patients should be explicitly informed about the risks and benefits of the procedure.
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials
Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mark Cuban Cost Plus partners with 2nd PBM; hints at insulin market entry
Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx forged a partnership to launch EmsanaRx Plus Dec. 8. EmsanaRx integrates with existing employer-sponsored drug benefits so beneficiaries can find discounts and lower-cost medications without going outside their health insurance. Mr. Cuban's online drug company has nearly 1,000 generic drugs at steep discounts.
beckershospitalreview.com
FTC again probes Kroger's merger as the chain is set to lose $100M
The Federal Trade Commission has sent a second request for information to Kroger regarding its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons while the Cincinnati-based company is set to lose $100 million after dropping Express Scripts. The merger — which is expected to finalize in 2024 — between the two grocery chains...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader moves to Hims & Hers
Scott Knoer, PharmD, the former chief pharmacy officer for Cleveland Clinic and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association, is now the chief pharmacy and innovation officer for telehealth and personal wellness company Hims & Hers. In this role at the pharmaceutical and telehealth company, Dr. Knoer "will direct efforts to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital report shows 30th straight month of growth, but supply and labor concerns remain
Economic activity, driven by easing staff hiring conditions and greater inpatient volumes, grew in November for the 30th straight month in the hospital subsector, the Institute for Supply Management said Dec. 7. The Hospital PMI, a composite performance index, registered 57.5 percent in November, a 6.5 percentage point increase from...
beckershospitalreview.com
MultiCare rolls out app to connect patients to clinical trials
MultiCare Health System has partnered with healthcare information technology company IllumiCare to allow providers to recommend patients to clinical trials using an app. The app, dubbed Trials App, allows clinicians to see if their patients meet the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial. The technology also allows patients to connect to trial coordinators for follow-ups and tracks a patient's journey within the recruitment and trial process, according to a Dec. 8 press release from IllumiCare.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 rebound 'uncommon' after antivirals, researchers say
Among more than 12,000 COVID-19 patients treated with antivirals in Hong Kong, the incidence of viral rebound was very low, according to a study published Dec. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong analyzed the outcomes of 12,629 adult COVID-19 patients hospitalized between Jan....
