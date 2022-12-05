ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
agupdate.com

Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold hovers in narrow range with focus on upcoming Fed meeting

(Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a narrow range on Thursday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike decision next week. Spot gold was steady at $1,786.39 per ounce at 1304 GMT after rising more than 1% on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were...
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on Fed's next move

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors positioned themselves ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,791.28 per ounce, as of 1523 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday.
CNBC

How corn fuels the U.S. economy

There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
kitco.com

How the USDX helps understand gold price movements

At the turn of the month is when the dollar index tends to reverse. Does it mean something opposite for the precious metals market?. All eyes on the USD Index! At least that’s where they should be if one wants to make sense of the recent price moves. In...
The News Guard

At the Pumps: Gasoline prices now below $4 a gallon

Drivers are getting an early holiday gift as pump prices continue to plummet. They’re lower in all 50 states again this week, driven by lower crude oil prices, steady demand for gas and growing gasoline stocks, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) weekly price survey. Prices in Lincoln County have fallen below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. ...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
CBS News

Is gold worth investing in?

In the midst of high inflation, stock market volatility and a potential recession, investors may be looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios and lower their risk exposure. Traditionally, many people look to gold during times of economic turmoil. Gold is often seen as a safe haven for your investments and may even turn a profit.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold inches lower as dollar ticks up

(Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly, while market participants await further direction on U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,783.50 per ounce, as of 0248 GMT, after rising more than 1% on Wednesday supported by...

