beckershospitalreview.com

6 pharmacy organizations slam Cigna, Express Scripts for Tricare drop

Pharmacist organizations scolded Cigna and Express Scripts for plans to drop 15,000 pharmacies from their 2023 Tricare networks, which could affect more than 400,000 people in the Defense Department's health plan. Decisions made by pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts and Cigna, an insurance company, that led to the current waiting...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update

(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Motley Fool

Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That

You may be inclined to sign up for Social Security in conjunction with Medicare. Doing so could leave you cash-strapped throughout retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The List

How Much Money Should Be In Your Emergency Fund?

Do you have enough savings for an emergency medical treatment? What if your car stops working or your roof gets damaged after a storm? In any of these circumstances, you'd need a few hundred bucks (in the best-case scenario!) to cover the costs. Your insurance policy may not offer the coverage you need, or it may only pay a portion of the cost. With that in mind, the best thing you can do is build an emergency fund.
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart's research institute aims to solve the diversity gap in clinical trials

Walmart looks to overhaul healthcare's research system with its new Healthcare Research Institute, Politico reported Dec. 7. John Wigneswaran, MD, chief medical officer of Walmart, told Politico it wants to be a part of the solution that gives older adults, rural residents, women and minority populations a chance to be included in clinical research.
beckershospitalreview.com

The startups hospital, health system VC arms are investing in

Hospital and health system venture capital arms help provide financial investment and resources to startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system. Here are five moves from health system VC arms Becker's has covered since Nov. 14:. Intermountain Ventures, the venture capital...
beckershospitalreview.com

Billions in hospital pandemic aid misallocated, analysis finds

The federal government provided tens of billions of dollars in COVID-19 aid to hospitals around the country to help deal with the pressures of the pandemic, but many recipients did not need the funds, according to a Dec. 4 report by The Wall Street Journal. Federal aid strengthened some top-performing...
beckershospitalreview.com

How an electronic document control system helps laboratories standardize the creation and revision of policies to improve compliance

Managing medical documentation is a complex challenge for health system laboratories, which must maintain document control in order to protect patient privacy, standardize testing procedures and adhere to strict regulations. Labs often have thousands of policies that undergo frequent revisions; ensuring that management and staff can find needed policies requires...
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
beckershospitalreview.com

'Career cushioning' replaces 'quiet quitting' in a more uncertain job market

While the trend of "quiet quitting" gained traction on social media earlier this year, there is another workforce trend being discussed recently: "career cushioning," according to Bloomberg News. The trend refers to employees looking for "plan B" jobs and taking actions like networking and job board scanning to prepare for...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Updates Underwriting To Help 'Credit Invisible' Borrowers

Enhancement to Desktop Underwriter system intended to support loans when borrower has no credit score. Nearly 15% of Black and Latino/Hispanic people are credit invisible vs. 9% of whites and Asians. Describing millions of people in the U.S. as “credit invisible,” Fannie Mae said Tuesday it will enhance its automated...
beckershospitalreview.com

Resetting your health system in 2023: strategies and tactical considerations

Volatility and uncertainty have eroded health system margins, and the situation cannot be corrected simply by returning to previously "normal" pre-pandemic approaches. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session sponsored by Guidehouse, Tom Zenty, former CEO of Cleveland-based University Hospitals Health System and a Guidehouse national advisor, and David Burik, partner at Guidehouse who leads the firm’s Center for Health Insights, shared insights and examples of how health systems must reset for the future.
beckershospitalreview.com

Investors withdraw from real estate investment trusts in face of uncertain commercial market

Real estate investment trusts, including those largely involved in healthcare facilities, may be under increasing pressure from investors anxious over the current state of the commercial real estate market. The recent surge in interest rates and declining tenant volumes have led to both institutional and individual investors seeking fund withdrawals...

