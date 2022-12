A candidate for South Dakota’s House of Representatives has been arrested and charged with sexual assault days after losing his election … to his own mother. Records show that Bud Marty May was brought into the Pennington County Jail on Nov. 13 on a charge of second-degree rape by way of “force, coercion or threats.” A conviction would carry a maximum penalty of 50 years imprisonment and up to $50,000 worth of fines. The victim told investigators that May physically accosted her in a bar bathroom, telling her that he was “6′8″, white, it is all consensual.” According to law enforcement...

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO