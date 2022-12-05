ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives more details on injury to QB Lamar Jackson

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens improved their record to 8-4 in Week 13, defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. However, the team suffered a few injuries over the course of the contest, with the biggest one being to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson exited the game after the first quarter with a knee injury, and was deemed questionable to return initially before being ruled out later on. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh said that the quarterback’s injury wasn’t season ending, but there would be more testing on the way. On Monday, Harbaugh gave more details, calling Jackson “week-to-week”, and mentioned that Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers is “less likely” for the quarterback to play in.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley will fill in for as long as Jackson is forced to miss. The third-year player out of Utah led Baltimore on a 16-play, 91-yard game-winning touchdown drive against Denver, and started all of the Ravens’ games when Jackson went down with injury in 2021.

