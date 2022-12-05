Read full article on original website
Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting. Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one...
UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before the use of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Missouri, the UM System sent out a reminder that possession and use of it remains prohibited on all UM System grounds. “Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act...
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine
VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
Families in the Ozarks anxiously waiting for 3rd round of pandemic school lunch money
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some families across Missouri anxiously await a state check for pandemic EBT funds. It’s money from a COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this summer. That didn’t happen. The state says its original...
Drivers concerned about traffic at Glendale High School during pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New concerns are arising about traffic overflow on S. Ingram Mill Road in Springfield and that it’s a problem during school pickup at Glendale High School. “Our issue tends to be at pickup in the afternoons,” said Principal Groves. “Glendale High has larger freshman and...
Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
AAA customers in the Ozarks say wait times are long; towing companies say they’re not being paid fairly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If your car is stuck on the side of the road, it can be harrowing to wait several hours for a tow truck. Three weeks ago, Cathy Lewis went out to her car, and it wouldn’t start. “Being a long-time AAA member, I took out...
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
What You Need To Know: Missouri's new marijuana laws go into effect Thursday
Doctors share warning signs of colon cancer and how to prevent it. Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa.
Arkansas Governor-elect names picks to head public safety, emergency management
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning. According to content partner KARK, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. She added Hagar would also serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.
Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville. According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8. MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says...
Recreational marijuana license applications open Thursday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Thursday, existing medical cannabis sellers can apply to sell recreational marijuana. This is the first roll-out of rules on recreational marijuana since Amendment 3 passed in November’s midterm election. According to the Missouri Department of Health’s website, businesses must apply for a “comprehensive...
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
Athlete of the Week: Breona Hurd, Waynesville basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Waynesville junior Breona Hurd remembers the moment she heard the Missouri State Lady Bears would need a new head coach. “I went to my grandma crying,” Breona said. “I said, ‘She moved, I don’t know what to do.’”. But it...
