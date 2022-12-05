ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting. Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one...
UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before the use of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Missouri, the UM System sent out a reminder that possession and use of it remains prohibited on all UM System grounds. “Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act...
Miner dies in an accident inside Iron County, Mo., mine

VIBURNUM, Mo. (KY3) - The Iron County Sheriff’s Office reports a miner died in an accident at a mine in Viburnum. The accident happened on Tuesday at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine. Investigators have not released the victim’s identity. They hope to release more once an autopsy...
Flu-related deaths spike in Arkansas; cases rising in northern Arkansas too

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - In Arkansas, flu death rates have risen above the previous season’s level as transmission rates remain ‘very high.’. In the Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report released Wednesday, the activity level was rated 12 out of 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The ADH reports 45 flu-related deaths, including one pediatric death, up from 30 deaths in last week’s report. Of the flu deaths, health officials say 73% were unvaccinated.
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
Arkansas Governor-elect names picks to head public safety, emergency management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning. According to content partner KARK, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. She added Hagar would also serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.
Vehicle crash closes I-44 westbound near Waynesville

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays along I-44 near Waynesville. According to MoDOT, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. and the interstate is closed past exit 159 bus 44/Waynesville at mile-marker 159.8. MoDOT is urging drivers to use an alternate route and says...
Recreational marijuana license applications open Thursday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting Thursday, existing medical cannabis sellers can apply to sell recreational marijuana. This is the first roll-out of rules on recreational marijuana since Amendment 3 passed in November’s midterm election. According to the Missouri Department of Health’s website, businesses must apply for a “comprehensive...
Athlete of the Week: Breona Hurd, Waynesville basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Waynesville junior Breona Hurd remembers the moment she heard the Missouri State Lady Bears would need a new head coach. “I went to my grandma crying,” Breona said. “I said, ‘She moved, I don’t know what to do.’”. But it...
