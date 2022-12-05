Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Deeply divided New Hampshire House comes together
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s deeply divided House came together for the first time Wednesday for series of votes that highlighted how critical attendance will be over the next two years. The 400-member House headed into “Organization Day” split 201-198 with one seat unsettled after a recount...
crossroadstoday.com
Daughter of Maine’s 1st Black legislator named House speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation’s whitest state.
crossroadstoday.com
New South Carolina speaker: Bills need to be better written
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith, a Republican from Sumter who took over leadership of the House in 2022 after 21...
crossroadstoday.com
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
crossroadstoday.com
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
crossroadstoday.com
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese investments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday called for an immediate review of the state’s investments to determine if it has stakes in Chinese companies, stepping up her rhetoric against the ascendant Asian economic giant that has also emerged as a powerful rival to the United States.
crossroadstoday.com
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland...
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
crossroadstoday.com
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
MISSION, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said...
crossroadstoday.com
Watch Now: Meet the man who sings to alligators during Florida hurricanes
Michael Womer, the Gator Crusader, sings his alligators through hurricanes at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary outside of Tampa. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News,...
crossroadstoday.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday...
crossroadstoday.com
Watch Now: Montana firefighters save horses from frozen pond
It wasn’t easy, but the community worked together and saved the day. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.
Comments / 0