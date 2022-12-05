ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

WETM 18 News

Local hospitals rated 5 stars for labor and delivery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Guthrie Corning have both been awarded a 5-star rating for their labor and delivery departments On December 1, Healthgrades, a website that helps find information on doctors, presented Arnot with C-Section Deliver award for the sixth year in a row and the Vaginal Delivery for the […]
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Tompkins County clerk passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County

Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cityofwilliamsport.org

Position Openings: Truck Driver, Maintenance Level 2

The City is seeking to fill an upcoming open position: Truck Driver, Maintenance Level 2. Please review the attached job description for more information. If you would prefer to submit your application by completing our online form, you will be prompted to upload a resume and cover letter.
PennLive.com

State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy

MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
MUNCY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
PENN YAN, NY
Newswatch 16

Bakery program helps those leaving prison

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marty and Wendy McCormick are hard at work in the kitchen. The pair founded The Rise Up Village Bakery in Williamsport. "The community has been very supportive, and we have over 100 people that regularly order, not every week, but they keep us busy," said Marty McCormick.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4

During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
OWEGO, NY

