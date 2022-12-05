Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local hospitals rated 5 stars for labor and delivery
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Guthrie Corning have both been awarded a 5-star rating for their labor and delivery departments On December 1, Healthgrades, a website that helps find information on doctors, presented Arnot with C-Section Deliver award for the sixth year in a row and the Vaginal Delivery for the […]
Marc Molinaro announces senior staff hires
Today, Congressman elect Marc Molinaro announced his senior staff hires.
Former Tompkins County clerk passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A longtime Tompkins County public servant has died. Aurora Valenti passed away over the weekend. She worked as county clerk for more than two decades. Visitation will be held at Bangs Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 PM to 3 PM. Valenti was 86 years old.
NYS Sheriffs’ nix civil service exam in Broome County
The New York State Sheriffs' Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.
Former Elmira Knitting Mills lost in massive fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The fire that took place in Elmira Heights Monday night tore through the remainder of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. Part of the textile industry, the building was one of the first to move into what's now known as Elmira Heights, as part of the Industrial Elmira Association.
Lane restriction Thursday in Bradford County
Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 8 on Route 1068 (Lockhart Street) in Sayre Borough, Bradford County, for paving project. The contractor, Kriger Pipeline, Inc., will be paving between Franklin Street and Route 199. Drivers can expect single lane closures while work is being performed. Drivers should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
DEC arrests two for spotlighting, fleeing police in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested after the DEC said they were using spotlights for poaching and fled from police into Pennsylvania. The two people, who the DEC didn’t name, were arrested on October 28 while Environmental Conservation Officers executed a spotlighting enforcement detail in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. […]
Position Openings: Truck Driver, Maintenance Level 2
The City is seeking to fill an upcoming open position: Truck Driver, Maintenance Level 2. Please review the attached job description for more information. If you would prefer to submit your application by completing our online form, you will be prompted to upload a resume and cover letter.
State police investigating death of 3-month-old central Pa. boy
MUNCY - State police have confirmed they are investigating the death of an infant in Lycoming County on Friday. They have not released any further information about the death of the 3-month-old boy in Muncy, including how they are classifying their investigation. An autopsy was conducted Monday but Coroner Charles...
Never-charged owner of seized SUV sues police in Pa. city for not returning it for 2 months
WILLIAMSPORT-A two-month delay in returning a vehicle seized as part of a Williamsport police investigation has resulted in a civil rights lawsuit against the city, mayor, chief and captain. The complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court by Farrah Kelly of Williamsport deals with a specific incident, but the...
Elmira man charged with baseball bat assault in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police. Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, […]
Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
Latest numbers, December 6th
There has been a sizeable decrease in the number of Broome County COVID-19 cases since yesterday.
37 properties for sale in Chemung County real estate auction
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County’s second real estate auction of the year is now live with over 30 properties up for bid. The Chemung County Owned Real Estate Auction went live on December 6 on Auctions International. There are a total of 37 houses and lots up for bid. The rules for registration […]
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
Communities mourn loss of 10-year-old girl from Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Several Wyoming Valley communities are mourning the loss of 10-year-old Raeann Merlino of West Pittston. Newswatch 16 spoke with Raeann's father Sunday evening, Jamie Merlino, who is also chief at Hughestown Emergency Services. Merlino says Raeann came down with a sore throat and fever November...
Former Broome County DA pleads guilty to Grand Larceny
Today in Broome County Supreme Court, former District Attorney Stephen Cornwell, age 49, pled guilty to felony Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree.
Bakery program helps those leaving prison
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Marty and Wendy McCormick are hard at work in the kitchen. The pair founded The Rise Up Village Bakery in Williamsport. "The community has been very supportive, and we have over 100 people that regularly order, not every week, but they keep us busy," said Marty McCormick.
Johnson City Police Seize Marijuana at “Gifting” Shop
A Johnson City store that reportedly had been making marijuana available via a "gifting" scheme has been closed. Village police chief Brett Dodge said a search warrant was executed at the shop called High Standards. He said the business at 279 Floral Avenue had "popped up over a single weekend."
Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4
During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
