Boys basketball AP preseason poll

Coming off of a historic run the the Class A state championship game last year, change is the key phrase for the Greater Beckley Christian boys basketball team this year. “We had a lot of turnover which is typical each year. We lost some seniors and some guys transferred out,” head coach Justin Arvon said. “We lost a lot of scoring and a lot minutes played last year. We ended up losing seven off last year’s team.”

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO