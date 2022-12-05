Boys basketball AP preseason poll
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia high school boys basketball season is tipping off this week.
Monday, the AP preseason poll came out.
Below are the full list of rankings for every class:
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|100
|2. Parkersburg South
|78
|3. George Washington
|68
|4. Jefferson
|56
|5. South Charleston
|40
|6. Greenbrier East
|38
|7. Cabell Midland
|29
|8. Huntington
|24
|9. Hedgesville
|22
|10. Princeton
|18
Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1.
Class AAA
|1. Shady Spring (8)
|98
|2. Fairmont Senior (2)
|91
|3. Logan
|75
|4. Elkins
|70
|5. Scott
|63
|6. Herbert Hoover
|38
|7. Grafton
|28
|8. North Marion
|19
|9. Robert C. Byrd
|17
|10. East Fairmont
|16
Others receiving votes: Winfield 10, Berkeley Springs 9, Ripley 7, Hampshire 5, Keyser 3, Nitro 1.
Class AA
|1. Bluefield (7)
|96
|2. Ravenswood (1)
|77
|3. Williamstown
|70
|4. Wheeling Central (2)
|54
|5. South Harrison
|53
|6. Chapmanville
|48
|7. St. Marys
|37
|8. Poca
|36
|9. Charleston Catholic
|34
|10. Wyoming East
|12
Class A
|1. James Monroe (10)
|100
|2. Tucker County
|86
|3. Pendleton County
|57
|4. St. Joseph
|52
|5. Greenbrier West
|51
|6. Man
|50
|7. Cameron
|41
|8. Tyler Consolidated
|23
|9. Tug Valley
|18
|10. Webster County
|17
Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Wahama 9, Tolsia 9, Greater Beckley Christian 9, Clay-Battelle 8, Tygarts Valley 5, East Hardy 1.
