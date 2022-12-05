ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Boys basketball AP preseason poll

By Cassidy Wood
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia high school boys basketball season is tipping off this week.

Monday, the AP preseason poll came out.

Below are the full list of rankings for every class:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 100
2. Parkersburg South 78
3. George Washington 68
4. Jefferson 56
5. South Charleston 40
6. Greenbrier East 38
7. Cabell Midland 29
8. Huntington 24
9. Hedgesville 22
10. Princeton 18

Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (8) 98
2. Fairmont Senior (2) 91
3. Logan 75
4. Elkins 70
5. Scott 63
6. Herbert Hoover 38
7. Grafton 28
8. North Marion 19
9. Robert C. Byrd 17
10. East Fairmont 16

Others receiving votes: Winfield 10, Berkeley Springs 9, Ripley 7, Hampshire 5, Keyser 3, Nitro 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (7) 96
2. Ravenswood (1) 77
3. Williamstown 70
4. Wheeling Central (2) 54
5. South Harrison 53
6. Chapmanville 48
7. St. Marys 37
8. Poca 36
9. Charleston Catholic 34
10. Wyoming East 12

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 100
2. Tucker County 86
3. Pendleton County 57
4. St. Joseph 52
5. Greenbrier West 51
6. Man 50
7. Cameron 41
8. Tyler Consolidated 23
9. Tug Valley 18
10. Webster County 17

Others receiving votes: Madonna 14, Wahama 9, Tolsia 9, Greater Beckley Christian 9, Clay-Battelle 8, Tygarts Valley 5, East Hardy 1.

