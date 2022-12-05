Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?
More than a dozen police reports and interviews with former staffers paint a picture of a school struggling to respond to students in mental health crises. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington Elementary School is calling the police on its own students. What’s going wrong?.
WMUR.com
Manchester day care says growing number of homeless people raising concerns
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Workers at a day care center in downtown Manchester say they are frustrated and don't feel safe as the population of homeless people increases feet away from their facility. The corner of Manchester and Pine streets in downtown Manchester is lined with tents. The nearby Families...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
WCAX
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
WCAX
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
WCAX
Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday. Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report. Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.
Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement
Staff report An employee of Charity’s in Killington was arrested for petit larceny on Dec. 1 after he was caught embezzling on video camera, according to Killington Police. Police said the employee, Randy Babcock, 31, of Rutland, admitted his involvement […] Read More The post Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
WCAX
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead. Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night. McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
VTDigger
Autopsy reveals incarcerated person at Springfield prison died of natural causes
An autopsy revealed that Charles Mould, a 74-year-old from Bennington who died last week at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, died of natural causes, according to Vermont State Police. Department of Corrections staff found Mould in his cell early in the morning on Nov. 30, according to a state...
Comments / 0