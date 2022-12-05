ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A heating issue forced some Vermont kids to stay home from school on Monday. The Westminster Center School said on Facebook that the issue meant the school would be closed on Monday. They said they plan to be open again Tuesday.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
LEBANON, NH
WCAX

Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
VTDigger

Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro

Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Hoax calls report active shooter threats at schools across NH, nation

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Hoax calls reporting active shooter threats at schools across New Hampshire plagued police agencies on Thursday. Lebanon was one of the communities that got a fake report. Police say just before 10:30 a.m., a caller claimed there was an active shooter at the Lebanon Middle School.
LEBANON, NH
Mountain Times

Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement

Staff report An employee of Charity’s in Killington was arrested for petit larceny on Dec. 1 after he was caught embezzling on video camera, according to Killington Police. Police said the employee, Randy Babcock, 31, of Rutland, admitted his involvement […] Read More The post Charity’s employee arrested for embezzlement appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead. Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night. McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
CONCORD, NH

