'It's really unacceptable:' Antisemitic flyers distributed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in the Beechwood community off of Denbigh Boulevard.

The flyers read in part, "Every aspect of the LGBTQ movement is Jewish."

“It’s really unacceptable, we must stand united against hate, against bigotry, against antisemitism,” said Eric Maurer, executive director of the United Jewish Community of the Virginia Peninsula.

Maurer said he received multiple phone calls Saturday night and Sunday morning from concerned citizens who found the flyers in their front yard, in a clear plastic bag weighed down by corn.

“It bothered me, it didn’t feel threatening to me personally but it might have to somebody else,” said Fred Dolan, who received the flyer.

Maurer said incidents like this are why they're increasing security at UJCVP.

“We have actually hired a regional security advisor who advises all of the synagogues and Jewish agencies on the peninsula to make sure they have the best security up to date,” said Maurer.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call police.

