Trigg County, KY

whvoradio.com

Sheriff, Jailer, Trigg Fiscal Court Named in Federal Lawuit

A Cadiz woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Paducah naming Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree, Jailer James Hughes, and Trigg County Fiscal Court as defendants. Acree was indicted on November 30 on single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Each of the charges is a Class A misdemeanor.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man

A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
PADUCAH, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Modification Denied Again in McHenry Street Murder Case

A Hopkinsville man charged with murder who has seen his trial date delayed a half-dozen times in two years saw his request for a bond modification again denied in Christian County Circuit Court. Robert Torian III is charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrell Moore after the two men...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case

Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Henderson Arraigned on New Manslaughter Charge

A Hopkinsville man was arraigned for a second time on manslaughter charges in a case that got Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling in some trouble with the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this year. Seth Henderson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court to new charges of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury

The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions

Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment

The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WBBJ

Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
CAMDEN, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves sheriff warns of rise in collisions with deer

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a rise in the number of deer-related collisions. Citing an accident last weekend involving a sheriff's department vehicle in southern Graves County, authorities urged extreme caution. Across Kentucky last year, 2,988 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police, mostly during...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges

A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery

Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

