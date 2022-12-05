Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Sheriff, Jailer, Trigg Fiscal Court Named in Federal Lawuit
A Cadiz woman has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Paducah naming Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree, Jailer James Hughes, and Trigg County Fiscal Court as defendants. Acree was indicted on November 30 on single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of first-degree official misconduct. Each of the charges is a Class A misdemeanor.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
whvoradio.com
Bond Modification Denied Again in McHenry Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with murder who has seen his trial date delayed a half-dozen times in two years saw his request for a bond modification again denied in Christian County Circuit Court. Robert Torian III is charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrell Moore after the two men...
whvoradio.com
Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case
Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
whvoradio.com
Henderson Arraigned on New Manslaughter Charge
A Hopkinsville man was arraigned for a second time on manslaughter charges in a case that got Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling in some trouble with the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this year. Seth Henderson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court to new charges of...
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
whvoradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
fox17.com
Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions
Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
whopam.com
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
WBBJ
Humphrey County man arrested in connection to camper fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Humphreys County man has been arrested and charged in connection to a camper fire in Camden. The TBI says they and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the fire that occurred on Saturday in the 1400 block of Stones Road. An investigation found...
Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
westkentuckystar.com
Graves sheriff warns of rise in collisions with deer
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is alerting residents to a rise in the number of deer-related collisions. Citing an accident last weekend involving a sheriff's department vehicle in southern Graves County, authorities urged extreme caution. Across Kentucky last year, 2,988 highway crashes involving deer were reported to police, mostly during...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
lite987whop.com
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
WSMV
Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville. On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden, and their adult son Brandon Pulley.
whopam.com
Suspect arrested for Jersey Mikes robbery
Hopkinsville police have arrested the fugitive accused of robbing Jersey Mikes on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Officers arrested 53-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville at the Walmart on Clinic Drive Sunday and charged him with first-degree robbery. He allegedly entered Jersey Mikes just before 6 p.m. Saturday, told employees he had...
