School district reports academic mixed bag
St. Joseph elementary and middle school students have made progress in math test scores, although classroom attendance districtwide remains a concern.
Students statewide in third through eighth grades were tested in English-language arts and mathematics last spring as part of the Missouri Assessment Program. Each grade level is presented with material they’re supposed to know and are graded as either “advanced,” “proficient,” “basic,” or the poorest result, “below basic.”
