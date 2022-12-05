ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

School district reports academic mixed bag

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mo1EQ_0jYMAEoG00

St. Joseph elementary and middle school students have made progress in math test scores, although classroom attendance districtwide remains a concern.

Students statewide in third through eighth grades were tested in English-language arts and mathematics last spring as part of the Missouri Assessment Program. Each grade level is presented with material they’re supposed to know and are graded as either “advanced,” “proficient,” “basic,” or the poorest result, “below basic.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph School District hopes to bolster attendance, test scores after recent drop

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released its 2022 District Report Card this week. Essentially, statewide and district-by-district data tracking attendance, graduation rate, ACT scores and the like. The St. Joseph School District received disappointing results in this report, though they’re not alone. In St. Joseph, attendance in...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Kait 8

Multiple Missouri schools temporarily closed due to sickness

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) – Multiple Missouri schools have closed their doors temporarily. According to the Doniphan R-1 School District, it will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 9 as a large number of students, faculty, and staff have been absent due to sickness. AMI assignments will...
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Landowners in southeast Mo. with glade, woodland, forest habitats on their property can apply for land management assistance

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Landowners in southeast Missouri can apply for help through the Regional Conservation Partnership Programs to receive help to improve glade, woodland and forest habitats. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, they are partnering with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Another Pay Raise could be on the Horizon for MO State Workers

(MISSOURINET) – Governor Parson is expected to ask the Missouri Legislature for a state worker pay increase in his next state budget proposal. Missouri has one of the lowest paid state work forces in the nation. Missouri Public Defender System Director Mary Fox mentioned the governor’s plans in a court hearing.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kq2.com

Mosaic sees increase in flu, RSV cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As flu and RSV cases continue to rise, mosaic is seeing an influx of patients with those illnesses. Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Davin Turner says they are seeing a dramatic spike in the number of flu and RSV cases, as well as a continued rise and fall of Covid cases in the state.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
250
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy