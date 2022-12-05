Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Sporting News
Why Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Portugal World Cup Round of 16 match vs Switzerland
Amid increasing internal and external pressure, Portugal head coach Fernando Santos yanked star forward Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup for the World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland. Santos had previously indicated that Ronaldo would not be a lock to start the match, and the Portuguese media had...
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
Sporting News
Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar
Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
Photos from the 2022 FIFA World Cup's Round of 16
After more than two weeks of incredible soccer, the 2022 World Cup's quarterfinals begin Friday. Last month, 32 countries sent their best to compete for the championship title in Qatar. Most of the competitors were eliminated after this past week's Round of 16. The final eight countries' teams will advance to their quarterfinals matchups Friday and Saturday.
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just...
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, swapped for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known outside the country as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
NBC Sports
Goncalo Ramos starts for Ronaldo, nets hat trick for Portugal at World Cup
Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick as he started over Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s65-1 win over Switzerland in the World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday. Ramos also had an assist and Portugal mainstays Raphael Guerreiro, Raphael Leao, and Pepe also scored in the win. Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Felix all had assists for the clinical EURO 2016 champions.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
Dutch Grand Prix to remain on F1 schedule through ’25
Formula 1 announced that the Dutch Grand Prix will remain on the schedule through at least 2025. F1 returned to
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-World Cup 2022: schedule, teams, venues and final
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is being held in Qatar:. * This year’s World Cup began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. * The tournament began with a Group A match between hosts...
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is in full swing in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about the groups and the knockout stages of the tournament before the Dec. 18 final.
NBC Sports
Pepe Becomes Second-Oldest Player to Score in a World Cup vs. Switzerland
Pepe pushed Portugal’s lead to 2-0 in the 33rd minute against Switzerland in their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. On a corner kick delivered by Bruno Fernandes, Pepe made a run from the edge of the box and soared over Swiss center back Manuel Akanji to put his name in the record books.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket today: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage dates, printable wall chart; Brazil into quarters
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals
Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
ng-sportingnews.com
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to keep their World Cup dream alive today, when they take on Switzerland in the Round of 16. At 37, Ronaldo is more than likely playing in his last World Cup — and so this represents his last chance to win the biggest prize of them all.
thecomeback.com
Gonçalo Ramos steps up in replacing Cristiano Ronaldo at FIFA World Cup
In just 90 minutes, the future of the Portugal national team post-Cristiano Ronaldo may have been solidified. Whether it was from Ronaldo’s reaction to being subbed out of the South Korea match or merely tactical, Portugal manager Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo in favor of 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, who had minimal minutes as a sub in the group stage.
FOX Sports
Croatia's Dominik Livaković blocks THREE penalty kicks against Japan in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Every Angle
Dominik Livakovic becomes the third goalkeeper to make three saves in a single World Cup penalty shootout after Portugal’s Ricardo in 2006 vs England and Croatia’s Danijel Subasic vs Denmark in 2018. Croatia would advance to the quarterfinals thanks to Dominik Livaković's instincts.
