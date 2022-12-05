ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years

Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023. Americans wishing to trade their license or ID in for a compliant Real ID, which has a star symbol at the top of the card, must undergo a more stringent ID check during application. According to DHS, security features on Real IDs are designed to...
NBC Chicago

When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One

While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
MyNorthwest

REAL ID delayed in WA state, across the nation

ID is especially important in Washington state because we share a border with Canada and Seattle is a major airport hub with international destinations. The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the REAL ID enforcement to May 7, 2025. There have been several delays, the last...
BoardingArea

Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!

Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
Thrillist

The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed

As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
