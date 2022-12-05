Read full article on original website
Related
REAL ID deadline delayed another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
Deadline for REAL IDs, required for domestic U.S. travel, is less than 6 months away
Americans looking to travel by air domestically or enter federal government facilities without showing a U.S. passport will need to obtain a REAL ID, an updated driver’s license that complies with new federal standards, by May 3, 2023. Obtaining a REAL ID isn't mandatory for every U.S. citizen, and...
Real ID deadline for air travelers extended by 2 years
Air travelers will now have two more years to upgrade their licenses and other forms of identification to be Real ID-compliant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Monday the new deadline will be May 7, 2025, allowing Americans more time following delays caused by the COVID pandemic. The old cutoff was slated for May 3, 2023. Americans wishing to trade their license or ID in for a compliant Real ID, which has a star symbol at the top of the card, must undergo a more stringent ID check during application. According to DHS, security features on Real IDs are designed to...
When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One
While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
When Do You Need a Real ID to Fly? Deadline, Rules Explained
The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the new requirements for domestic flights yet again, giving Americans more time to update their IDs.
REAL ID delayed in WA state, across the nation
ID is especially important in Washington state because we share a border with Canada and Seattle is a major airport hub with international destinations. The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it is delaying the REAL ID enforcement to May 7, 2025. There have been several delays, the last...
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years, the agency announced Monday. The program, which was to begin in May 2023, will now not go into effect until May 7, 2025. This is the third...
travelnoire.com
You Now Have Over 800 Days To Get Your REAL ID As The Deadline Gets Pushed Back -- Again
If the deadline for the REAL ID has you stressed, take a deep breath because it’s been pushed back — again. The United States federal government has delayed this security requirement for identification cards and driver’s licenses. States will now have more time to issue REAL IDs to their residents.
United States Extends Real IDs Requirement Deadline Until May 2025
The enforcement of a law mandating new identification cards to board domestic flights, enter federal buildings, or enter nuclear power plants will be delayed by two more years by U.S. authorities.
Real ID Deadline Extended Again, AA Brings Back Free 24 Hour Hold Option, Airline Permanently Shuts Off Customer Service Phone Number- Travel News!
Gothamist reports NYC kills ‘Internet Master Plan’ For Universal, Public Web Access. AFAR writes that The Real ID Deadline Has Been Extended Yet Again. T+L: American Airlines Brings Back Its Free 24-hour Hold Option When Booking. Smarter Travel: This Airline Just Permanently Disconnected Its Customer Service Phone Number.
DHS announces another two-year extension of REAL ID enforcement
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday has again extended the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID requirements for travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Thrillist
The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed
As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
disneyfoodblog.com
You Got Bumped From a Flight. Here’s What Your Airline Owes You.
Knowing your rights when it comes to airline policies can seriously pay off. Air travel has suffered over the last couple of years as COVID-19-era layoffs led to staffing shortages and an increase in flight cancelations. You may feel the impact of the struggling industry during your next vacation, but if you know what you’re entitled to, you can minimize the damage.
Comments / 0