In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb
SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
Former Minnesota police officer sentenced in George Floyd case
Dec 9 (Reuters) - A former Minneapolis police officer on Friday was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison for his involvement in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed when a fellow police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020.
Elderly NYC substitute teacher busted for choking middle-school boy: cops
An elderly substitute teacher was busted for choking a Queens middle-school student during class this week, cops said. The boy told police he was in his fifth-period class Thursday and walked to the garbage to throw out an item when class sub Vernon Jerom, 77, suddenly put his hands around the kid’s throat and held on for about 5 seconds, authorities said. The boy did not report any injuries and was not hospitalized. Jerom was arrested just after 2 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. “These allegations are very disturbing, and this substitute teacher was immediately pulled from service,” city Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said in a statement. The school is located in the confines of the 109th Precinct, which covers northeast Queens, including Flushing and College Point.
Ex-Minneapolis cop J. Alexander Kueng sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd’s death
A judge scheduled former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng to serve three and a half years in jail for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. Floyd died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nine-and-a-half minutes on May...
KESQ
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs at time of crash, coroner’s report shows
There were no active drugs found in actress Anne Heche’s system at the time of her car crash in August, according to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report released Tuesday. Certain drugs were detected from prior use through a urine and blood test but were determined to be...
