ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeowner charged in shooting of unarmed Black man renting nearby Airbnb

SAN JOSE – A white San Jose homeowner has been charged with felony assault and may face a hate crime charge in connection with the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's Office, the 21-year-old victim was staying at a North San Jose rental on the night of October 2. Prosecutors said the victim was walking from the Airbnb to a nearby grocery store when the suspect approached him with a handgun. While the victim attempted to run to safety, prosecutors said he was...
SAN JOSE, CA
New York Post

Elderly NYC substitute teacher busted for choking middle-school boy: cops

An elderly substitute teacher was busted for choking a Queens middle-school student during class this week, cops said.  The boy told police he was in his fifth-period class Thursday and walked to the garbage to throw out an item when class sub Vernon Jerom, 77, suddenly put his hands around the kid’s throat and held on for about 5 seconds, authorities said. The boy did not report any injuries and was not hospitalized.  Jerom was arrested just after 2 p.m. Thursday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said. “These allegations are very disturbing, and this substitute teacher was immediately pulled from service,” city Department of Education spokesman Nathaniel Styer said in a statement. The school is located in the confines of the 109th Precinct, which covers northeast Queens, including Flushing and College Point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy