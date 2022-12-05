ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

morgantownmag.com

Market at the Mall

The Cardinal Market flies into Morgantown just in time for the holiday shopping rush. When Cardinal Market of Morgantown opened in Morgantown in November just in time to offer its West Virginia–handmade products to holiday shoppers, owner Shaylee Vanoy had good reason to believe the store would succeed—because it already had elsewhere.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks. Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia man charged with bank fraud, identity theft for nearly half a million dollars

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

WDTV

New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fireball passes over Monongalia County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

