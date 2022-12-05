Read full article on original website
WVU Medicine Health Report: Sleep Apnea
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Christopher Pham talks about sleep apnea. Watch the video above to learn more.
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
Market at the Mall
The Cardinal Market flies into Morgantown just in time for the holiday shopping rush. When Cardinal Market of Morgantown opened in Morgantown in November just in time to offer its West Virginia–handmade products to holiday shoppers, owner Shaylee Vanoy had good reason to believe the store would succeed—because it already had elsewhere.
Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning.
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Just before campus breaks for the holidays, WVU is winding up for finals next week. During this time, it's important to find moments for rest, as well as time slots for study breaks. Here are the DA’s recommendations for university and community events to help destress before finals week.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia man charged with bank fraud, identity theft for nearly half a million dollars
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly a half a million dollars in a scheme involving the forgery of checks that belonged to a relative. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, was indicted today on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Patel is accused of using the identity of a relative to create fraudulent bank accounts and then forging checks to be deposited. The total amount of fraud alleged is more than $450,000.
All-inclusive playground coming to Mylan Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - An all-inclusive playground is in the works at Mylan Park. SteppingStones, located in Mon County, is raising $2 million to build an all-inclusive playground for all ages. The playground will be easy access to anyone with a disability and will have a rubberized surface. The Mon...
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
It’s a bug so destructive, if you see it, you should kill it!
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has been confirmed in Brooke County, and agriculture experts say it’s just a matter of time before it’s all over the northern panhandle. It feeds on crops like grapes and hops, and it ruins trees like black walnut and maple. The...
Fireball passes over Monongalia County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 1,000 people reported seeing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia last week. The American Meteor Society received 1,102 reports and some videos showing a fireball that passed over Ohio and West Virginia on Thursday, Dec. 1 around 7:34 p.m. A fireball...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
This day in history: Worst mining disaster in American history occurred in West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December 6, 1907 is a day that will never be forgotten in West Virginia and across the nation. On this day, 115 years ago, Fairmont Coal Company’s number 6 and number 8 mines both exploded killing 361 miners. It was the deadliest mining disaster in American history.
Have you seen these recently completed Morgantown murals?
Main Street Morgantown is celebrating the completion of a recent beautification project that includes three murals in the downtown area.
