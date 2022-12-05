Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
NBC Connecticut
How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16
There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout now part of a deal himself
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who returned to Moscow after a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, is widely known outside the country as the "Merchant of Death" who fueled some of the world's worst conflicts
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Yardbarker
(Video) Manuel Akanji delivers consolation goal for Switzerland after Portugal thrashing
Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji has netted a consolation goal for Switzerland after being dominated by Portugal. Portugal lead 4-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 tie after goals from Goncalo Ramos, Raphael Guerreiro and Pepe all but confirmed their place in the quarter-finals, in which they will face Morocco.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
FOX Sports
World Cup expert picks: Brazil is unanimous favorite going into quarters
Brazil will kick off the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday with a match against Croatia (10 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Brazil was a favorite to win it all going into the tournament, but after winning three of its four matches, the latest of which was a 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16, it looks like a World Cup final is in its not-too-distant future. The question is: will it be the team to actually lift the trophy?
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by Viktor Bout, the Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WNBA star Brittney Griner, opened Tuesday at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Bout, whom Russian officials say is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, to shoot down U.S. helicopters. The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Bout for Griner, who was sentenced in August to nine years in prison after vape cartridges containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Spain vs Morocco in the USA: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Morocco will be out to produce another upset when they take on Spain in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. The African team surprised many by topping Group F as they drew 0-0 with runners-up Croatia before beating Belgium and Canada. After an electric start to their tournament in...
Ousted Peru leader appears in court to face rebellion charge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation’s anti-democratic past. At a court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Castillo held on charges of rebellion in the same Lima prison where Alberto Fujimori remains incarcerated 30 years after the former strongman sent tanks and soldiers in a far more forceful attempt to close the legislature. Castillo, 53, looked downcast as he gave simple “yes” or “no” answers to the judge’s questions. Most Peruvians took the ouster in stride, with the streets in downtown Lima calm as residents went about their business although late in the day a few hundred Castillo supporters marched peacefully through the capital.
Soccer-Imperious Brazil smash Koreans 4-1 to reach quarters
DOHA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - An irrepressible, irresistible Brazil lit up the night sky on Monday with one of the performances of the World Cup to shred South Korea 4-1 and set up a quarter-final clash with Croatia.
12up
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
12up's News Break profilehttps://www.12up.com/
Comments / 0