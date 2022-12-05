Read full article on original website
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle and Amy Wyatt face police shock over Kyle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Amy Wyatt and Moira Dingle will face mounting pressure as they try to hide the truth about Al Chapman's death from the police. Cain Dingle is currently in prison charged with Al's murder but, as viewers already know, his killer was actually Cain and Amy's son Kyle – with Cain instead planning to take the blame for Al's death. The revelation caused Amy, Kyle and Moira to briefly flee the village as they struggled to deal with the fallout and Kyle struggled to adjust back to normal life.
digitalspy.com
The Big Soap Quiz 2022 crowns winner as Emmerdale and Coronation Street face off
Tonight (December 9) saw the cobbles and the village face off once more as The Big Soap Quiz had Emmerdale and Coronation Street go head-to-head to prove who knows the most about their soap. Rescheduled from earlier this week, host Stephen Mulhern's questions saw Emmerdale triumph following Coronation Street's win...
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road reveals first look at Coronation Street stars in new roles
Waterloo Road has revealed its first look at Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh, Sonia Ibrahim and Ryan Clayton in their roles for the show’s revival. The trio, who played Michelle Connor, Mel Maguire and Josh Tucker respectively on the ITV soap, were all announced to be appearing in the reboot of the BBC drama, which was commissioned last year.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders producer addresses missing characters in Dot Branning's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the big returns – and notable absences – in Dot Branning's funeral episodes. Some familiar faces will head back to Walford next week as the local community gathers to pay its respects to Dot following her sad death.
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection
A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation
Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders boss explains Sonia Fowler focus in Dot Branning's death storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw has spoken about the decision for Sonia Fowler to play the central role in Dot Branning's death storyline. Sonia has taken centre stage in emotional scenes this month following the sad news that her beloved grandmother Dot had passed away in Ireland.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Griff Reynolds hints at sinister plan in racism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Griff Reynolds has hinted at a sinister plan in Coronation Street's racism storyline. Earlier this week, the racist agitator enacted a sinister plot to fool his followers after a confrontation with Alya Nazir. Alya had objected to Griff's bullying of councillor Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale reveals first look at Cain Dingle's flashback episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has offered fans their first glimpse of a special flashback episode that's due to air on Boxing Day. The ITV1 soap will be turning the clock back to the early '90s in order to explain the latest life-changing twist for the Dingle family. Show bosses have...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals horror accident in killer Stephen storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid secretly hopes for another death this Christmas as Teddy Thompkins suffers a shocking accident. Stephen has spent the past few weeks desperately covering up several secrets – with his guilt over Teddy's son Leo top of the list. Back in...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders cameos for June Brown's real-life children in Dot's funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders bosses have revealed that three of June Brown's real-life children will play a role in Dot Branning's funeral episode next week. The BBC soap has prepared an emotional tribute to June's iconic character, which airs in a specially-extended edition on Monday (December 12). June passed away...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine explains Fiz's big Christmas setback
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has shared more details of her character Fiz Stape's involvement in this year's Christmas episode. Fiz is currently oblivious as her partner Tyrone Dobbs makes plans for them to tie the knot in a romantic ceremony on Christmas Day. Recent episodes...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale confirms new romance story for Gabby Thomas
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas is set to embark on a new romance soon, although in typical soap fashion, it looks as though things won't be straightforward. Speaking to Digital Spy and other press outlets, the soap's executive producer Jane Hudson explained that they are bringing in a new...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley feared bosses were trying to replace Cain Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has admitted that he was nervous when he first heard about Cain Dingle's newest storyline. Show bosses have cast former Waterloo Road actor Will Ash as newcomer Caleb, who'll be revealed as Cain's long-lost brother in a big Christmas plot. The soap's hour-long...
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet discusses if there will be another series of Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown season 2 isn't dead just yet, insists Kate Winslet. Released last year, HBO's seven-episode crime drama amassed quite a following thanks to the actress' bruised and dogged portrayal of DS Mare Sheehan, while Jean Smart (Hacks) and Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) gave their own strong performances.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy promises new direction for Sonia Fowler
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy has promised happier times for her character Sonia Fowler. The fan favourite has been tipped for a new romance storyline when Dot Branning's great-nephew Reiss Colwell arrives in Albert Square next week. Reiss arrives in Walford to pay his last respects to Dot...
