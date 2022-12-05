ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where Penn State basketball ranks in NCAA NET rankings on Dec. 4

By Kevin McGuire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLPKx_0jYM9RSr00

The Penn State men’s basketball team is off to a solid 6-2 start to the season after coming up short in an overtime loss at Clemson in last week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After some time off, Penn State will play its first Big Ten game of the season on Wednesday when they host Michigan State in the Bryce Jordan Center. As the week begins, however, Penn State is looking to build some credibility from the polls after not receiving any votes in either the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll or AP Top 25.

But where does Penn State rank in the NCAA’s own NET rankings as the week begins?

Penn State comes in at No. 51 in the updated NET rankings as of Monday afternoon. The NET rankings are updated daily, so changes can happen on a daily basis based on what happens around the nation. Penn State’s 6-2 record is decent, but the breakdown of victories by quad shows Penn State is still looking to make some improvements and score a win against a good, quality opponent.

Penn State is 0-1 in Quad 1, but 2-1 in Quad 2, 1-0 in Quad 3, and 3-0 in Quad 4. It’s good to see Penn State essentially cleaning up in the bottom three quads, but a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will have a better chance to be obtained if Penn State can continue racking up wins in Quad 2 and sprinkle in some wins in Quad 1.

Penn State’s RPI is in a good spot right now at No. 33 with the No. 43 strength of schedule in the country.

Things are bound to get interesting as the Nittany Lions begin taking on the Big Ten schedule.

Related

James Franklin's shares first thoughts on facing Utah in Rose Bowl

James Franklin expresses concern over the transfer portal

It's official: Penn State to face Utah in 2023 Rose Bowl

Penn State jumped in final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State loses 2nd defensive lineman to transfer portal; Lions offer coveted FBS O-lineman, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature another departure to the transfer portal and an offer sent out to All-Conference USA offensive lineman. Redshirt freshman Davon Townley announced on Wednesday that he would be exploring his options in the portal, writes Johnny McGonigal for PennLive. He joins Rodney McGraw as Penn State defensive linemen set to exit the program, and in both cases, they were young players who hadn’t yet carved out a role.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
dkpittsburghsports.com

Clifford's NCAA rankings confirm what we've known all along

ALTOONA, Pa. -- We've gone over this for years ... and years ... and have always come back to the same conclusion: Sean Clifford is an average college quarterback -- no more, no less. The eye test has told us that much week in and week out. But sports are...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
iheart.com

Rose Bowl Ticket Prices

(Pasadena, CA) -- Anyone who wants to see Penn State in the Rose Bowl in person can expect to pay anywhere from 200-dollars to four-thousand-dollars for a ticket. Fans can purchase tickets online through second-party vendors such as Stub-Hub, Vivid-Seats and Seat-Geek. The Nittany Lions face Pac-12 champion Utah January 2nd in Pasadena, California. Penn State is making its fifth trip to the Rose Bowl.
PASADENA, CA
wpsu.org

How often are Penn State’s private planes flying during a budget crunch?

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Next meeting for Nittany Mall Casino scheduled

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) – A proposed Nittany Mall Casino has been the center of a debate in State College for the past few months. The State College community has been awaiting news of the next step in terms of approving or denying the proposed casino’s applications. Now the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will have […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Wawa Exploring Potential State College-Area Stores, Could Open by 2025

A popular Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain could make its way to Centre County in the near future. Wawa confirmed to StateCollege.com on Wednesday that it is exploring plans to establish new stores in the State College area. While company spokesperson Lori Bruce declined to confirm specific timelines or locations, it anticipates setting up shop in Centre County as soon as 2025.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens

DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
CLEARFIELD, PA
thebablueprint.com

Bellwood-Antis School Board adds day off

The Bellwood-Antis Board meeting was held Tuesday night and the board voted to add a day of spring break in the month of March. The Board decided to add a spring break day for Friday, March 17, 2023, but decided to remove the Election Day holiday. This means there is now school on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
BELLWOOD, PA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania next week

A major grocery store chain is set to open another new store location in Pennsylvania next week. Read on to learn more. Almost everyone benefits when a new supermarket comes to town. Local residents suddenly have more options for buying food and other household essentials. It also brings new jobs to the area, increases competition to keep food prices down, and has an overall positive effect on the local economy.
BELLEFONTE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy