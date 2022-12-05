Where Penn State basketball ranks in NCAA NET rankings on Dec. 4

The Penn State men’s basketball team is off to a solid 6-2 start to the season after coming up short in an overtime loss at Clemson in last week’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. After some time off, Penn State will play its first Big Ten game of the season on Wednesday when they host Michigan State in the Bryce Jordan Center. As the week begins, however, Penn State is looking to build some credibility from the polls after not receiving any votes in either the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll or AP Top 25.

But where does Penn State rank in the NCAA’s own NET rankings as the week begins?

Penn State comes in at No. 51 in the updated NET rankings as of Monday afternoon. The NET rankings are updated daily, so changes can happen on a daily basis based on what happens around the nation. Penn State’s 6-2 record is decent, but the breakdown of victories by quad shows Penn State is still looking to make some improvements and score a win against a good, quality opponent.

Penn State is 0-1 in Quad 1, but 2-1 in Quad 2, 1-0 in Quad 3, and 3-0 in Quad 4. It’s good to see Penn State essentially cleaning up in the bottom three quads, but a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will have a better chance to be obtained if Penn State can continue racking up wins in Quad 2 and sprinkle in some wins in Quad 1.

Penn State’s RPI is in a good spot right now at No. 33 with the No. 43 strength of schedule in the country.

Things are bound to get interesting as the Nittany Lions begin taking on the Big Ten schedule.

