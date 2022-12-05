ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Nick Smith Jr., No. 9 Arkansas conclude homestand vs. UNC Greensboro

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDRMZ_0jYM9MIS00

No. 9 Arkansas will end a three-game homestand when it hosts UNC Greensboro Tuesday night in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (7-1) have won their last three outings since a loss to then-No. 10 Creighton in the Maui Invitational, getting wins over Troy and San Jose State last week after returning to the mainland.

They led the Spartans only 40-35 at the halftime break but rolled to their biggest win of the young season, 99-58, on the strength of a 59-23 second half.

It was the first time this season that coach Eric Musselman had a full complement of 13 scholarship players available, and it showed early.

“I thought we struggled a little bit with trying to figure things out,” Musselman said. “I know I struggled as well with substitution patterns and stuff. But I thought the second half the guys settled in and they played with great offensive freedom, and I thought we did a better job defensively on Omari Moore, who’s a really, really talented offensive player.”

Moore scored only five of his team-high 21 points in the second half.

Trevon Brazile led Arkansas 23 points and Ricky Council IV added 17, but the most welcome contribution came from Nick Smith Jr.

The heralded freshman guard was playing his second collegiate game and making his first start. He scored 16 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers. He was scoreless in six minutes off the bench in the 74-61 win over Troy in his collegiate debut.

“I think Nick will just keep getting better,” Musselman said. “He’ll keep getting more comfortable. His teammates will understand his tendencies. He was disappointed his last game. His expectations of his first game were different than what happened and he told me that. I told him I’m a little older and I knew that the first game when you have a player who has been injured it’s not easy the first game.”

UNC Greensboro (4-5) is coming off a 65-61 road win over Elon that snapped a three-game losing streak. Mikeal Brown-Jones scored a career-high 20 points, but he is third in scoring for the Spartans on the season with an 11.1 average.

Keondre Kennedy (15.4 points per game) and Keyshaun Langley (11.6) are the team’s top two scorers for second-year coach Mike Jones. Kennedy also is the No. 1 rebounder (7.3 rebounds per game).

Jones is in his second season at UNC Greensboro after a successful run at Radford, where he was a two-time Big South Conference Coach of the Year. An assistant under Shaka Smart on VCU’s 2011 Final Four team, Jones guided Radford to an NCAA Tournament appearance, two Big South regular-season championships and five seasons of at least 20 wins.

He came to Greensboro with high aspirations with the Spartans having won at least 20 games for five consecutive seasons. The Spartans finished 17-15 his first season.

“The expectation level is higher,” Jones said “You feel it with the administration. You feel it with the alumni, with guys who have played here, with the community. That makes you want to work harder.”

“There’s an expectation there of winning,” Jones said last month while at a tournament in Laval, Quebec. “There is a love of basketball there by the community. So it’s one of those jobs that people expect you to win, and you get players that understand that as well. They’re very competitive, they care about defense, they care about the things that go into it off the court.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Familiar faces set to meet in 3A state title game

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An all-River Valley rivalry is set for the Arkansas 3A state championship football game. Booneville and Charleston will meet for the second time this season next Saturday, only this time it will be with a state title on the line. These two teams know each other way beyond the football field.
BOONEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
nwahomepage.com

Jacolby Criswell talks chances of him joining Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Jacolby Criswell is set to take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will get a visit from Kendal Briles in Chapel Hill on Wednesday prior to the trip. Criswell, 6-1, 205, is a former four-star standout at Morrilton High School who chose North Carolina over...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
chathamstartribune.com

Two Cavaliers sign on to play college ball

Two Chatham High School varsity baseball players recently signed their intent letters to play at the collegiate level. Carrington Aaron signed to play baseball at Virginia Tech beginning in the fall of 2023. Aaron said he liked baseball because he was able to play with his friends and be part of a team around the great town of Chatham. He said, "The Virginia Tech coaches made me feel like I wanted to attend there and it felt like home."
CHATHAM, VA
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

90K+
Followers
67K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy