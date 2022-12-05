ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

U-Haul driver charged with DUI in fatal Cranberry Township crash

 3 days ago

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a man was driving a U-Haul under the influence when he caused a deadly crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township.

Darren Martin of Aliquippa is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person after the crash on Route 19 and Ehrman Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police said witnesses told them Martin was driving a U-Haul when he ran through a steady red light, hitting a car entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.

The driver of the vehicle hit, 46-year-year-old Bertram Forsyth from Cranberry, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

While results from a blood draw weren't available when police announced charges on Monday, they said Martin was believed to be under the influence of "intoxicating substances" at the time of the crash.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Cranberry Township police at 724-776-5180.

