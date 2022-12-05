Read full article on original website
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup
Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports he wants to leave World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out about claims that he wants to leave Portugal squad & quit the World Cup after being benched by Fernando Santos.
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Real Madrid closing in on deal for Chelsea & PSG target
Real Madrid are close to finalising the €60m signing of Endrick from Palmeiras.
Croatia predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup quarter-final
Croatia's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
Louis van Gaal hits back at praise of 'sparkling' Brazil
Louis van Gaal has said claims from the press that Brazil play 'sparkling' football are incorrect.
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.
United States set to host 2024 Copa America with Canada also participating - report
The United States is set to warm up for co-hosting the 2026 World Cup by first hosting the 2024 edition of Copa America, according to reports.
Harry Maguire explains change in England mindset since 2018 World Cup
Harry Maguire says that, unlike in 2018, England players believe they can win the World Cup.
FIFA respond to death of migrant worker during World Cup
FIFA have responded to reports of the death of a migrant worker during the World Cup.
Former Leeds goalkeeper says Tyler Adams is the best American player in a 'long time'
Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes club star Tyler Adams is the best player the United States have had in a 'long time'.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final
The Netherlands' predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.
Who has scored the most World Cup knockout stage goals?
The players with the most goals in World Cup knockout stage games.
Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
