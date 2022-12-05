ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'You're a hero to your people!': Richarlison sends heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min after helping Brazil knock South Korea out of the World Cup

Richarlison sent a heartfelt message to Tottenham team-mate Son Heung-min in the wake of Brazil's 4-1 thumping of South Korea. The Spurs duo squared off for their respective nations in Monday night's last-16 game, that saw the Selecao advance with ease. Richarlison was again at the forefront for Brazil and...
The Associated Press

Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
Sporting News

Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.
90min

Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers update on Lionel Messi's future

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has lifted the lid on Lionel Messi's future, confirming they will discuss his contract situation in January. Messi made the move to PSG in the summer of 2021 after Barcelona were unable to find a way to sign him to a new contract amid their financial crisis, and after a slow first season in the French capital, the Argentine has found form again.
