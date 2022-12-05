ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
CNET

Capital One Savings Account Rates for November 2022

Capital One, the 10th biggest bank in the US with consolidated assets of more than $390 billion, and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022, offers a suite of financial products and services for both personal and commercial customers. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution offers savings accounts (specifically high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs), checking accounts, credit cards, automobile financing, and business and commercial banking.
LOUISIANA STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
TheStreet

Costco's Credit Card Changes in a Way You Won't Like

Credit card companies might not be all the same, but they have to work hard to differentiate themselves to customers. Consumers might not understand the finer points of what separates Visa from American Express, but they do have an understanding of which card gives them more perks. Credit card companies...

Comments / 0

Community Policy