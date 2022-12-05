Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute

Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Henry and Ginger Wallace's upstairs neighbor shot the couple over a homeowners association dispute.

Those who knew the couple set up a memorial Monday outside their bottom floor apartment at the Cedar Pointe 55 and older community.

Cards, handwritten notes, flowers and a Bible now decorate the step in front of their door.

It was a hard sight to see for Diana and Raymond Boze, who lived right next door to the couple.

"It's so sad," Diana Boze said.

The husband and wife were friends with the Wallaces and described them as kind, giving and helpful.

WPTV Diana and Raymond Boze recount the life of Ginger and Henry Wallace after the couple was gunned down on Saturday.

"Really nice and friendly," Diana Boze said. "[They'd] say 'hi' to everybody, smile and talk. They always offered help if you needed advice."

The Bozes sat down with NewsChannel 5, recanting the terrifying moment they heard gunshots Saturday afternoon.

"It's going to be horrifying for a long time," Diana Boze said. "Absolutely horrifying. I was so hoping I hadn't heard gunshots, and that when we opened up my door that nothing bad would be out there. I still cannot believe opening the door up and seeing him laying there."

The Bozes are still working through the emotions from the night, and still working through the realization that their friends are no longer just a knock away.

"I'm sorry ... I'm almost crying," Diana Boze said, trying to hold back tears. "We're going to miss them tremendously. They were such a nice couple and so nice to talk to when you saw them out."

"During the day, when I went to work, they always had their door open, and you could always just knock on their door and say 'hello' or whatever," Raymond Boze added.

The couple said they'll miss those hellos, and miss the little moments that turned neighbors into friends.

Martin County Sheriff's Office The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated the double homicide of the elderly couple at the Cedar Pointe condos on Dec. 3, 2022.

"We're not able to do that anymore," Diana Boze said.

The couple said they're now left with so many questions.

"I still can't understand why," Diana Boze said.

The couple said they find comfort in the memories they shared with the couple.

"At least we knew them. We talked to them. We were part of their lives for a few years," Raymond Boze said.

The couple also said they are comforted in knowing they still have each other.

"Just don't ever forget to tell your loved ones you love them in the morning," Diana Boze said.

"That's what I do with my wife every morning," Raymond Boze said. "I tell her I love her."

The Bozes also said their hearts ache for the Wallace family, knowing they don't get the chance to say 'I love you' one last time.

"We're so sorry for their loss," Diana Boze said. "Their parents made them proud. We're so sorry for their loss."

Diana and Raymond Boze also described the couple as fixtures in the community. They told NewsChannel 5 that Ginger Wallace was the director of the Village 8's HOA, she was involved in every activity and was always energetic.

Other friends said she loved to dance.

Many friends and neighbors told NewsChannel 5 they hope what happened to the Wallaces doesn't taint the couple's impact, and hope they are remembered for who they touched and the impact they now leave behind.

Hugh Hootman, 75, a neighbor of the couple, was arrested shortly after the shooting.