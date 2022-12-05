Read full article on original website
FBI investigates after shots fired near South Carolina Duke Energy plant
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating after shots were fired near a Duke Energy plant in South Carolina.
'Sabotage will not be tolerated': Motive remains unclear in Moore County power grid attack
The widespread power outage was caused Saturday night when someone intentionally opened fire and caused millions of dollars worth of damage to two of the county's power stations.
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As law enforcement officials investigate the attack on the substations in Moore County, a homeland security expert said Monday it’s too soon to say if it was an act of domestic terrorism — but that it highlights challenges in hardening infrastructure. Officials in...
Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that the damage done to two substations on Sunday that left an entire county in the dark was a deliberate act.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate
Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
Randolph County residents concerned about brown water
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
Can Moore County residents get reimbursed for food loss due to power outage?
"There are no reimbursements available from FEMA or the State for Individual Assistance since there is not a state or federal declaration"
Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County, NC
Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County, North Carolina, got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend. But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers were still without power as of Monday morning. "We could see some more customers coming on...
Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
Fayetteville hosts first ShotSpotter community meeting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening was the first chance to hear from ShotSpotter representatives in person. The community gathered at the Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville. This comes less than a month after city council approved bringing in ShotSpotter under the condition of having three public forums. The...
Lights slowly turning on throughout Moore County, but most residents, businesses remain in the dark
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – Streetlights are back on and Christmas lights are lit once again in Carthage. Duke Energy restored power in parts of Moore County communities today after the area hasn’t had power since Saturday night. But in other areas of Moore County, including Aberdeen and Southern...
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
Domestic terrorism attacks targeting electric companies rare but not unprecedented
Investigators are leaving no stone unturned in the Moore County power grids attack.
FBI looking for suspects in Moore County substation shootings
MOORE COUNTY — The FBI is joining in looking for suspects involved in shots fired at two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. It happened on Dec. 3, 2022 at substations 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage. The damage caused led to a power outage of about...
NC families seek shelter from cold amid power outages caused by substation attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are working to restore power at two substations in eastern North Carolina after they were sabotaged by gunfire in what Gov. Roy Cooper called an “attack that damaged an entire community.”. The incident, which happened Saturday night, is being investigated as a criminal...
Lawsuit filed in Anson Sheriff dispute; Howell and Cannon both claim the position
WADESBORO — Sgt. Gerald Cannon has filed a lawsuit against Anson County in Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The lawsuit refers to Cannon as the Sheriff of Anson County, although that is disputed after the Anson County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Howell as Sheriff at their meeting on Tuesday evening.
Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage: Timeline
Two power substations targeted by gunfire has left nearly 40,000 without electricity across Moore County.
Police find new evidence in North Carolina power grid attack
Nearly two dozen shell casings from a high-powered rifle have been recovered from the sites where gunfire disabled two North Carolina electric substations and left much of a county without electricity service for days, according to law enforcement sources. CNN's Whitney Wild reports.
