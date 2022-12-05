ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County residents concerned about brown water

RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be. Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns. Officials were able to get the leak under control […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Moore County to end State of Emergency Thursday; shelters to close

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the power turns back on in Moore County, officials will end the county-wide State of Emergency on Thursday. On Saturday, Moore County experienced a power outage after a targeted attack on the electrical substations. Residents were without power until Wednesday. A State of Emergency...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville hosts first ShotSpotter community meeting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday evening was the first chance to hear from ShotSpotter representatives in person. The community gathered at the Smith Recreation Center in Fayetteville. This comes less than a month after city council approved bringing in ShotSpotter under the condition of having three public forums. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

