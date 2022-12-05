ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KXL

Despite Federal Ruling, Measure 114 Put On Hold For 7 Days

Portland, Ore. — A Harney County state circuit court judge has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Oregon’s Measure 114 on Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge denied a motion that sought to block the ballot measure’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge Robert Raschio...
OREGON STATE
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KXL

Justices Take Up Elections Case That Could Reshape Voting

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions. Republicans...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar

While many national figures have said the Democratic National Committee’s decision to remove Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position is final, state Democrats say the fight is far from over. Soon after the DNC Rules & Bylaws committee decided to put South Carolina first in the presidential nomination cycle starting in 2024, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross […] The post Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KXL

Washington School District To Pay $5 Million Over Teen’s Death

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. The Seattle Times reports 16-year-old Allen Harris was participating in a conditioning practice on an...
FEDERAL WAY, WA

