Despite Federal Ruling, Measure 114 Put On Hold For 7 Days
Portland, Ore. — A Harney County state circuit court judge has granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Oregon’s Measure 114 on Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge denied a motion that sought to block the ballot measure’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines. Judge Robert Raschio...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
What’s in the $858 billion military spending budget that’s now headed to the Senate?
The bill also includes a pay raise for service members and changes to the way the military handles sexual assault cases.
Justices Take Up Elections Case That Could Reshape Voting
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions. Republicans...
Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar
While many national figures have said the Democratic National Committee’s decision to remove Iowa from its first-in-the-nation position is final, state Democrats say the fight is far from over. Soon after the DNC Rules & Bylaws committee decided to put South Carolina first in the presidential nomination cycle starting in 2024, Iowa Democratic Chair Ross […] The post Iowa Democrats say there’s a long road ahead finalizing presidential nominating calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington School District To Pay $5 Million Over Teen’s Death
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – A Washington school district will pay $5.25 million to the family of a high school student who died from a heart attack that happened during a 2018 football practice. The Seattle Times reports 16-year-old Allen Harris was participating in a conditioning practice on an...
