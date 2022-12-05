ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Valley continues road play at Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon

UTAH VALLEY CONTINUES ROAD PLAY AT NORTHERN ARIZONA ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. Utah Valley continues non-conference road play as the team travels to the Grand Canyon State to take on Northern Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Rolle Activity Center in Flagstaff, Arizona. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Justin Harmon...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Utah Valley defeats crosstown rival BYU in Provo, 75-60

PROVO—Justin Harmon scored a game-high 19 points and Aziz Bandaogo added 14 to lead Utah Valley to a 75-60 win over crosstown rival and future Big 12 foe BYU on Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. The win is the second straight victory over the Cougars as UVU took...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Blows Out BYU For Second Consecutive Crosstown Win

PROVO, Utah – Did we witness the last Utah Valley/BYU basketball game? At this point, BYU might want it to be the final chapter after the Cougars dropped lost to the Wolverines for the second consecutive year. Utah Valley defeated BYU 75-60 at the Marriott Center on a snowy...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill

Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Extend Scholarship Offers To Pac-12 Commits

PROVO, Utah – Along with transfer portal madness, BYU football is in the thick of the final push to the early signing period. Due to some movement on the coaching carousel, BYU is looking to get in the mix for a pair of commits to Pac-12 schools. Those players include Stanford running back commit LJ Martin and Colorado defensive back pledge Jordan Shaw.
PROVO, UT
890kdxu.com

The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake

When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
PROVO, UT
gouvu.com

Wolverines host pair of home games this week

With just two home games under its belt so far this season, the Utah Valley University women's basketball team returns to the UCCU Center for two games this week. The Wolverines (1-6) will host Idaho State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Northwest Nazarene on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Both games will air live on ESPN+.
OREM, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
UTAH STATE

