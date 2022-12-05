Read full article on original website
Utah Valley continues road play at Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon
UTAH VALLEY CONTINUES ROAD PLAY AT NORTHERN ARIZONA ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. Utah Valley continues non-conference road play as the team travels to the Grand Canyon State to take on Northern Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Rolle Activity Center in Flagstaff, Arizona. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Justin Harmon...
Former BYU, current Utah basketball player Gavin Baxter is medically retiring
Gavin Baxter, a former Timpview High star, sustained several season-ending injuries at BYU before transferring to Utah last summer.
Utah Valley defeats crosstown rival BYU in Provo, 75-60
PROVO—Justin Harmon scored a game-high 19 points and Aziz Bandaogo added 14 to lead Utah Valley to a 75-60 win over crosstown rival and future Big 12 foe BYU on Wednesday night at the Marriott Center. The win is the second straight victory over the Cougars as UVU took...
Utah Valley Blows Out BYU For Second Consecutive Crosstown Win
PROVO, Utah – Did we witness the last Utah Valley/BYU basketball game? At this point, BYU might want it to be the final chapter after the Cougars dropped lost to the Wolverines for the second consecutive year. Utah Valley defeated BYU 75-60 at the Marriott Center on a snowy...
Utah high school coaches dish on the recruiting impact of BYU's Jay Hill
Jay Hill is officially BYU's new defensive coordinator. The former Weber State head coach will travel about 75 miles south from Ogden, Utah and take over the reigns of the defense for Kalani Sitake. This hire is a huge deal for BYU and an absolute home run for Sitake. Hill has been considered one of the brightest coaches at any level in the state of Utah for years. He has been rumored to be a head coach candidate at multiple schools, and he has the ability to turn BYU's defense around in short order. He is a fantastic football coach.
Stanford transfer, Utah native Levani Damuni is coming home
Levani Damuni announced on Twitter that he is transferring from the Stanford Cardinal to the Utah Utes after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Why Cade Fennegan could make his BYU debut at the New Mexico Bowl
With Jaren Hall’s status up in the air and Jacob Conover in the transfer portal, the former Bronco may be under center at the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque
Former BYU quarterback Jacob Conover has decided on his transfer destination
Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jacob Conover, who is from Arizona, announced on Twitter that he is transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
BYU Football Extend Scholarship Offers To Pac-12 Commits
PROVO, Utah – Along with transfer portal madness, BYU football is in the thick of the final push to the early signing period. Due to some movement on the coaching carousel, BYU is looking to get in the mix for a pair of commits to Pac-12 schools. Those players include Stanford running back commit LJ Martin and Colorado defensive back pledge Jordan Shaw.
The Fairest Criticism of Kalani Sitake
When I was in school at Utah State my part-time job was substitute teacher (!) They let any schmuck off the street teach their children up there, K-12. It's incredible. One of my first days was at Logan High School teaching 9th graders. I went in casual. Cool. Had some fun trivia games and stuff I was going to play. I was in a great mood. Kids were gonna love my approach. Thirty minutes into my first period, kids were standing on their desks throwing paper balls at each other. They were listening to music, playing cards etc ... Eventually a teacher from across the hall came in and said WHAT IS GOING ON IN HERE?!"
Utah Tight End Dalton Kincaid Took Home The Pac-12 Championship Trophy
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah is going back to the Rose Bowl after its dominant 47-24 win over USC on Friday night and the team seems to be enjoying the celebration of being champions. The Utes are now preparing for Penn State in the Rose Bowl that will kick...
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Wolverines host pair of home games this week
With just two home games under its belt so far this season, the Utah Valley University women's basketball team returns to the UCCU Center for two games this week. The Wolverines (1-6) will host Idaho State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Northwest Nazarene on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Both games will air live on ESPN+.
Utah football fans spending big money getting to Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There's a good reason most University of Utah football fans who are going to the 2023 Rose Bowl are driving: the price of flying to the big game is sky high. "The willingness of people to do this is a little crazy," said travel...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Opinion: Do you battle the worst drivers in America each day? You probably live in Utah
Younger, less educated drivers are the most dangerous, and they drove more as the pandemic forced others to stay home. Read more here.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
