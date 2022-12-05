Monday night’s Texas Lotto jackpot worth $19 million
HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Lottery has drawings scheduled for Monday night in the Power Ball, Lotto Texas Extra and Texas Two Step.Brownsville resident claims $4M Mega Millions prize
The Power Ball annualized jackpot is estimated to be at $89 million for the Monday night drawing with an estimated cash value of $47.1 million. The Lotto Texas Extra jackpot is valued at $19 million with an estimated $11.5 million cash value. The Texas Two-Step is set at $475,000.
Drawing for the Texas Lottery Mega Millions is scheduled for Tuesday with a prize of $354 million and an estimated cash value of $186.9 million.Palmhurst resident wins big with $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket
Texas Lottery encourages players to pick up a ticket at a Texas Lottery retailer near you.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0