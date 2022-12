CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points, Jordan Miller added 22 points and Miami beat Cornell 107-105 Wednesday night to snap the Big Red’s seven-game win streak. Wong made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from...

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO