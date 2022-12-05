ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Every December Day 'Til Christmas

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a parental truth universally acknowledged that Elf on the Shelf is the bane of so many holiday seasons. But alas, here we are at the start of December — and for many parents, that means you’ve brought out the Elfie. Maybe you have a love-hate relationship (or, OK, a hate-hate relationship) with the wily little guy. But chances are, your kids love him. And hey, the internet loves him. He’s basically the best thing to happen to holiday mischief...
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
PopSugar

28 Stocking Stuffers For Babies, Toddlers, Little Kids, and Big Kids

Oh, the things we'd do to be a kid on Christmas again. The days of waking up at the crack of dawn and beelining it to the tree may have come and gone for us adults, but that warm, fuzzy feeling we experienced as kids is still dear to our hearts. Luckily, with babies, toddlers, and children in the picture, we grownups get to relive the magic of Christmas morning all over again. It's a special time for us all, and knowing the excitement kids hold for the holidays makes it even better, which is why it's important their stockings are magical.
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
kenarry.com

Christmas Gnomes

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE SEE OUR FULL DISCLOSURE POLICY FOR DETAILS. Hello! My name is Amy and I blog over at amylanham.com. I love all things DIY and home decor. I’m always trying to think outside the box and create cute decor for my home. Christmas...
dcnewsnow.com

12 best gifts for grandparents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important. While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts...
GoldDerby

‘The Amazing Race’s’ Luis and Michelle: ‘The piano took us out’

Luis Colon and Michelle Burgos, unfortunately, did not have the keys to success on “The Amazing Race 34” finale on Wednesday. During the final memory task, they didn’t know think to check the black keys of their giant floor piano for photos until it was too late. Because of that, the couple, who had made up time after Emily and Molly got lost following the Roadblock, fell behind and wound up in third place. So what photos were they working with before they realized their faux pas? And what was it like for Luis to watch his brochacho Derek breeze by...
AL.com

Wayfair 2022 Gift Guide: 10 present ideas for those who love home goods

December has finally arrived, which means now is the time to start Christmas shopping for our loved ones. Wayfair in particular can be a great place to find these gifts. While Wayfair is mostly a furniture company, it also offers an array of products perfect for those who love home goods (a.k.a. our TJ Maxx and Marshall’s enthusiasts).
KHON2

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Woonsocket Call

New Baby Toys Launched For Christmas As Part Of The Biggest Sale Of The Year – BabySale

BabySale has launched a new range of baby toys that are perfect as gifts for Christmas. All the toys come with a full guarantee and a fast free shipping service. A one-stop shop for baby and parenting essentials has today launched a new range of baby toys for Christmas. BabySale (https://baby-sale.com/) which sells everything from activity and entertainment, fashion, and travel accessories, to feeding accessories, has also launched a sale with up to 90% off popular products.
Parade

Tori Spelling’s Elf on the Shelf Causes Major Mischief in Instagram Video

December is here and by the looks of it, Tori Spelling's Elf on the Shelf is kicking off the festive month with a dose of holiday chaos!. On Thursday, the Scary Movie 2 actress took to Instagram to share some of the mischief her tiny pointy-hat-wearing friend had gotten into overnight while she and her family slept.
Fatherly

The Ultimate “Something To Read” Gift: A Personalized Picture Book

Something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read. It’s the gifting advice that’s rampant across Instagram and sounds great — in theory. I’m the type of parent who wants my kid to light up with every single gift, which makes those last three categories a struggle. The award-winning personalized children’s picture books from Read Your Story helped me check off “something to read” with confidence. If there’s one thing that my kids both love, it’s being the main character! Today, you can take 20% off your order by using the Fatherly-exclusive code Fatherly20 at checkout.

