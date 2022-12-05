ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Trial date set for man accused of killing Richmond Officer Seara Burton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ox6FM_0jYM7oAm00

RICHMOND — The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton earlier this year has been set.

Phillip Lee, 47, is set for trial on March 7, 2023, according to online court records.

Lee has been accused of shooting Officer Seara Burton, 28, on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop.

He’s facing murder, attempted murder and firearm and drug charges. Prosecutors previously filed paperwork seeking a death sentence for Lee if he is convicted.

Officers from the Richmond Police Narcotics Unit working near the 400 block of North 17th Street on Aug. 10 when they spotted Lee, who they knew to be a drug offender, on motor scooter, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The officers saw Lee go down an alley and stop at a detached garage to talk with a person for a short period of time.

News Center 7 previously reported that due to the “observed high amount of traffic stopping at the detached garage,” members of the Narcotics Unit believed a drug transaction may have taken place and ordered a traffic stop on Lee.

The traffic stop took place in front of Lee’s apartment on N. 12th Street and a Richmond Police K9 officer was called to the scene, court records indicate. That officer was Seara Burton. Once on scene, Burton’s canine indicated the presence of narcotics in the scooter.

During the stop, police said Lee pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Burton and Richmond Officer Austin Adams. The affidavit indicates Burton was shot once in the head and Adams “narrowly missed being shot in the head.”

Burton was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she stayed for the next three weeks. She was taken off life support on Sept. 1 and was transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond on Sept. 3. She died from her injuries on Sept. 18.

Lee then ran away from the scene. Shortly after that Lee and Richmond Police engaged in a “gunfight” as he tried to run into his apartment. He was shot and caught by police on the front porch of his apartment.

Indiana State Police investigated the scene and found the gun, a black Ruger Max 9 9mm, they say Lee used near his porch. Records show it had a 10 round magazine in it.

When investigating Lee’s scooter, seven syringes, two bags of what tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine, one bag of what tested presumptively positive for cocaine and one bag of what tested presumptively positive for heroin.

Lee was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. He was released from the hospital on Sept.10 and was extradited back to Indiana a few days later.

Prior to his trial, Lee will have a pretrial conference on February 3, 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Sunman man arrested in Johnson County on child solicitation charges

Franklin, IN — A Sunman man was arrested Tuesday by Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies on three child solicitation-related charges. Detectives became aware of 26-year-old Ordis Daniel Gilbert Perry when he allegedly took part in electronic conversations with a person he thought was 14 years old. During the investigation,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Armed and dangerous suspect at-large in deadly Vine Street shooting

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A warrant is out for the arrest of a man in connection with last Friday’s deadly double-shooting in Elmwood Place. Stephen Nieman, 23, is wanted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of felonious assault, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Piqua man accused of vandalizing cell phone towers arrested

TROY — A Miami County man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cell phone towers. Christopher Daniels, 37, of Piqua, is facing charges of vandalism, aggravated trespass, disrupting public services and burglary, according to online court records filed in Miami County Municipal Court this week. Daniels has been accused...
PIQUA, OH
WRBI Radio

Driver sentenced in deadly car vs. pedestrian accident

— A Greensburg man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early this year has been sentenced in Decatur Superior Court. 33-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to six years in prison plus two years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, along with a misdemeanor count.
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WHIO Dayton

Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
1017thepoint.com

THIEF STEALS CHARITY CUP FROM RICHMOND LIQUOR STORE

(Richmond, IN)--Someone stole the Santa’s Secret Angel change bucket at Hornak’s Liquor in Richmond. The man walked in and asked the employee to get a specific brand of liquor. When the employee’s attention was diverted, the man tucked the donation bucket under his jacket and walked out. Investigators likely have the man’s name based on the very distintive Toronto Bluejays windbreaker he wears, but no arrests have been made.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
144K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy