CORNING — The pilot of a plane that took off Monday from Adams County died after the plane crashed. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot, whose name has not been released, took off at about 12:40 p.m. from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during take off. The pilot was the only person on board.

CORNING, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO