Read full article on original website
Related
Malvern woman dies in fatal, single-vehicle crash Monday
Just after noon on Monday, Mills County Deputies responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Mulloney Ave and 330th Street, southeast of Malvern.
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — Previous coverage in video above. A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a...
kmaland.com
Malvern native killed in single vehicle crash
(KMAland) -- A Malvern native was killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. At approximately 12:01 PM, Mills County deputies were dispatched to the crash near the intersection of Mulloney Avenue and 330th Street. Upon arrival, deputies found a silver Toyota RAV4 had left the roadway and struck a tree in the north ditch.
WOWT
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies. 6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.
KETV.com
One person injured after two-alarm fire at Omaha apartment building Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was injured after a two-alarm fire at an Omaha apartment building Thursday morning. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. near 74th and Woolworth streets. One person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be OK. The cause of the fire...
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Omaha Man Transported By Helicopter After Sheldon Accident
Sheldon, Iowa — An Omaha, Nebraska man was life-flighted to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 1:20 p.m., 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha, Nebraska was driving a 2018 Hyundai southbound on Nettle Avenue, two miles southeast of Sheldon. They tell us that 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull was northbound on Nettle in a 2017 Peterbilt semi.
Three injured in Mills County accident
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
KETV.com
60-year-old man critically injured in worksite incident Wednesday in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man was critically injured in a worksite incident, according to authorities. Around 4:45 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement. Authorities said he was transported with CPR in progress...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Underwood, IA crash impacts interstate traffic Wednesday morning
A multi-vehicle crash on I-80 westbound near Underwood has westbound lanes completely blocked. See the below photo for IDOT's suggested detour.
kmaland.com
Fatal plane crash reported in Adams County
(Corning) -- Authorities are investigating a plane crash that killed one person in Adams County Monday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol reports a plane taking off from the Adams County Airport near Corning shortly before 12:40 p.m. hit a power line. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, died at the scene. The pilot's name has not yet been released.
kmaland.com
Pacific Junction woman booked on child endangerment, OWI warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Mills County suspect was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Shea Christine Downing of Pacific Junction was arrested shortly before 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for three counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated first offense. Downing was taken to...
Council Bluffs man sentenced for placing explosive devices at Omaha home
A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for placing more than a dozen homemade explosive devices around a detached garage and vehicle in Omaha.
KETV.com
Part of Interstate 80 reopens after Wednesday morning crash
Interstate 80 has reopened after a Wednesday morning crash near Neola. A crash on Interstate 80 has closed the westbound lanes near Neola. The crash was reported just east of the Underwood rest area around 5:30 a.m. Traffic is being diverted at Neola. It is not clear when the interstate...
Sioux City Journal
Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash
CORNING — The pilot of a plane that took off Monday from Adams County died after the plane crashed. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot, whose name has not been released, took off at about 12:40 p.m. from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during take off. The pilot was the only person on board.
iheart.com
Two Adults, Four Kids Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Several people are hurt after being trapped in a house fire in North Omaha. The fire broke out in the 2800 block of Vane Street in the Florence neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving two adults trapped inside the house. The adults suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital along with four kids. Multiple pets also died in the fire. The fire did about $125,000 worth of damage and the cause hasn't been determined.
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
Shalton Fuentes, a barbecue restaurant owner on the island of Caye Caulker told 6 News that Scott worked for him — and also lived with him. Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. The Topeka man is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen of Omaha last month.
KETV.com
Parents badly burned after saving children from Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A house fire Tuesday night sent an Omaha family of six to the hospital. An Omaha police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, near 28th Avenue and Vane Street. Crews reported four children were able to get out of the home before...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Dalton Alexander Bedsole, 22, of Emerson, was arrested Monday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Bedsole was held on no bond. Shea Christine Downing, 30, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for three counts of Child Endangerment and...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
Comments / 0