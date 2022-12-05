Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the...
KELOLAND TV
Mapping a murder with surveillance cameras
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A murder that happened in one central Sioux Falls neighborhood would have been much more difficult to solve without area surveillance cameras. The body of Paul Billion was found in his Sioux Falls home, three days after he died. After a walkthrough of the crime scene and collecting evidence, police turned to the first of many surveillance cameras that would prove consequential in locating the suspects.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
KELOLAND TV
3 teens arrested for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder. They were taken into custody this weekend for the death of Paul Billion whose body was found in his home back in August. Police say the investigation took some...
KELOLAND TV
Paul Billion homicide suspects identified through surveillance video, social media
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following hundreds of hours of investigation, Sioux Falls Police have arrested several suspects in a homicide case. Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of a murder nearly four months ago. Lt. Nick Butler with the Crimes Against Persons section outlined how...
KELOLAND TV
2 people killed in train vs pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A deadly crash is under investigation south of Harrisburg. Late Wednesday afternoon emergency crews were called to the area for a pickup versus train crash. Authorities say that two people were killed in the crash and another person was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor: SWAT raid ‘a scary sight’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are shaken, but relieved, that a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August. The neighbors watched as SWAT team members took their positions.
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS: Driver failed to yield at railroad crossing in fatal Harrisburg crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety released some details of their investigation into the fatal car vs. train accident that occurred Wednesday evening south of Harrisburg. The DPS report says the 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup driver did not yield at a railroad crossing and...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash with train in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are dead and one person is injured after a collision with a train late Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on 274th St., about one mile south of Harrisburg. According to the Department of Public Safety, two people were...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.
KELOLAND TV
More charges in Aberdeen murder case; Man’s body found in pickup crash; Noem to share budget priorities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is a look at the top stories to start the day on Tuesday, December 6. People in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood are relieved a weekend raid by the SWAT team led to the arrest of three murder suspects. The three teenagers are charged in the killing of Paul Billion back in August.
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue. The victim was...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canton Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman said a body was found in the remnants of a Canton house that was totaled by a raging fire Tuesday afternoon. Timmerman said investigators are being brought in to help identify the body, and detectives are still working to...
kiwaradio.com
Ireton Teen, Hawarden Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Ireton, Iowa — An Ireton teen and a Hawarden man were taken to the hospital after an accident on Monday morning, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that about 6:25 a.m., 15-year-old Ellason Popken of Ireton was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta westbound on Highway 10, three miles northwest of Ireton. They tell us that 31-year-old Timothy Clinger of Hawarden was standing outside of his disabled vehicle, a 2004 Ford Mustang. Popken entered the eastbound lane to avoid another vehicle and struck the disabled Ford on the roadway.
