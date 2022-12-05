ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Angel
2d ago

Governor talk to Apple, they want out of China.The infrastructure is there on the south side of the Island and the educated bilingual work force too.

WESH

Business owners in Puerto Rico, Central Florida grow economic ties

Business owners in Puerto Rico and Central Florida are working to grow economic ties, but rolling blackouts, hurricanes and high costs on the island create setbacks for businesses. Chef Enrique Pineiro owns one of Puerto Rico's most popular sofrito brands. He's attending Expo Puerto Rico to expand his business in...
FLORIDA STATE
ems1.com

Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise

ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds

The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites

Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?

Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Graduating seniors in Osceola County given free college tuition

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — At the 10th annual State of Osceola County Address on Wednesday, Chairman Brandon Arrington made a big announcement that will benefit graduating seniors. He said all graduating seniors in Osceola County will be getting free tuition for either a two-year associate's degree or technical education.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
thewestottawan.com

Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island

Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
SANIBEL, FL
WESH

Sneak peek of the world's largest cruise ship at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship, the largest in the world, will officially call Port Canaveral its year-round home on Friday. The Port has been breaking revenue records as it pushes forward after the pandemic and a good part of the reason is the booming cruise industry.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

