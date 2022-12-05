Read full article on original website
Angel
2d ago
Governor talk to Apple, they want out of China.The infrastructure is there on the south side of the Island and the educated bilingual work force too.
WESH
Business owners in Puerto Rico, Central Florida grow economic ties
Business owners in Puerto Rico and Central Florida are working to grow economic ties, but rolling blackouts, hurricanes and high costs on the island create setbacks for businesses. Chef Enrique Pineiro owns one of Puerto Rico's most popular sofrito brands. He's attending Expo Puerto Rico to expand his business in...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
ABC Action News
Florida Representative behind so-called 'Don't Say Gay Bill' facing six federal charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida state representative who introduced the controversial parental rights and education bill, also called the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by LGBTQ activists, has been indicted by federal prosecutors. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph...
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of flesh-eating bacteria cases are at a 15-year high in Florida. The Florida Department of Health reported 14 people have died and 71 people have been infected with Vibrio so far this year. Officials explained the spike stems from Hurricane Ian due to contaminated water.
floridapolitics.com
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
WESH
Central Florida utility companies discuss security after attack on North Carolina substations
WESH 2 checked with Duke Energy, Florida Power & Light and Orlando Utilities Commission about how they make sure Central Florida's power grids are protected. Below are the responses from each company. Duke Energy:. "As the largest grid operator in the country, our responsibility to protect the power grid is...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
The story of the "Florida Gator Men" is as terrifying as it sounds
The Florida EvergladesPhoto byReinhard Link on Flickr. Let's face it: When it comes to the stories that come out of the states, few are weirder than Florida stories. It's not a bad thing. Personally, I think Florida is the most interesting state I've lived in next to my home state of California. And that truly is saying something because California is notoriously buck wild.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
floridapolitics.com
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Frank Cerabino: School announcement outside jail? High cost of politicizing school boards in Florida
Sitting on a school board in a Florida county used to be a non-political act of public service. Board members have traditionally been seated in non-partisan elections, where party affiliation was irrelevant. That’s all been tossed under Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made the state’s public schools another stage for...
The Best Diners in Florida, According to Food and Travel Websites
Many Americans love diners. They're nostalgic. They generally serve comfort food. And they're usually not expensive. Quite often, the service is fast and friendly. According to Ibis World, there are currently around 8,600 diners in the United States. And Florida has plenty of its own. But which are considered the best? Although the answer to that question is arguably subjective, food websites like Eat This, Not That, and travel websites such as Only in Your State, Best Things Florida, and Scoutology have all weighed in. Their picks sometimes overlap with one another.
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
995qyk.com
Are Hurricanes Stopping People From Moving To Florida?
Are hurricanes stopping people from moving to Florida? You would think that after seeing the devastating damage in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian that more people would be hesitant to migrate south. Well, think again. Redfin recently released migration trends from October 2022 that shows homebuyers are looking to move to the Sun Belt. Of the top 10 migration cities, 5 are here in Florida. We’re not shocked to see that Tampa, Orlando, and Miami all made the list of top 10 metros. We are a little surprised to see that Cape Coral and North Port made the list despite rebuilding.
WESH
Graduating seniors in Osceola County given free college tuition
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — At the 10th annual State of Osceola County Address on Wednesday, Chairman Brandon Arrington made a big announcement that will benefit graduating seniors. He said all graduating seniors in Osceola County will be getting free tuition for either a two-year associate's degree or technical education.
thewestottawan.com
Hurricane Ian destroys Sanibel Island
Holland resident Merrill Taylor is preparing her things to get on a flight to return to her home on Sanibel Island, but before she can go anywhere, she learns that Hurricane Ian is going towards Florida, and headed straight for her house. On Friday, September 23. Florida governor Ron DeSantis...
WESH
Sneak peek of the world's largest cruise ship at Port Canaveral
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise ship, the largest in the world, will officially call Port Canaveral its year-round home on Friday. The Port has been breaking revenue records as it pushes forward after the pandemic and a good part of the reason is the booming cruise industry.
