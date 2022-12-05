Read full article on original website
Utah nurse found not guilty of negligent homicide in jail inmate's death
A judge has declared a nurse not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Duchesne County jail inmate in 2016.
KSLTV
Price man arrested in woman’s 2019 death now being called a murder
PRICE, Utah — What was once thought to be an accidental shooting in Carbon County three years ago has now turned into a homicide investigation. Colton James Price, 27, of Price, was arrested Friday and booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of murder, discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
