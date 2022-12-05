ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-10 win over Titans

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles moved to 11-1 on the season after dominating the usually dominant Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 35-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both amassed over 100 yards and scores on the day.

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times while holding running back Derrick Henry to under 40 yards and no touchdowns.

With the team preparing for a matchup against the Giants in Week 14, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday per PFF.

Best -- 1. T.J. Edwards

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

2. Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

3. James Bradberry

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

4. Kyzir White

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

5. A.J. Brown

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown

PFF grade vs. Titans: 84.0

6. Jason Kelce

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

7. Javon Hargrave

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

8. Brandon Graham

Nfl Tennessee Titans At Philadelphia Eagles

9. Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

10. Nakobe Dean

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Worst --- 1. Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Linval Joseph

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

3. Andre Chachere

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

4. Milton Williams

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

5. Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

6. Boston Scott

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

7. Kyron Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

8. Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Tyree Jackson

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

10. Zech McPhearson

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

