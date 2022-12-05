Eagles' PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 35-10 win over Titans

The Eagles moved to 11-1 on the season after dominating the usually dominant Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 35-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both amassed over 100 yards and scores on the day.

Philadelphia’s defense sacked Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill six times while holding running back Derrick Henry to under 40 yards and no touchdowns.

With the team preparing for a matchup against the Giants in Week 14, here are the best and worst performers from Sunday per PFF.

Best -- 1. T.J. Edwards

2. Reed Blankenship

3. James Bradberry

4. Kyzir White

5. A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown

PFF grade vs. Titans: 84.0

6. Jason Kelce

7. Javon Hargrave

8. Brandon Graham

9. Darius Slay

10. Nakobe Dean

Worst --- 1. Jordan Davis

2. Linval Joseph

3. Andre Chachere

4. Milton Williams

5. Fletcher Cox

6. Boston Scott

7. Kyron Johnson

8. Marcus Epps

9. Tyree Jackson

10. Zech McPhearson